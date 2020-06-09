Shreyas Iyer feels he has completely sealed the number-four spot

Shreyas Iyer talked about the number four conundrum in the Indian team and how he backed himself to perform well.

The middle-order batsman also praised captain Virat Kohli for his continuous backing of youngsters in the team.

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has claimed that he has completely sealed the contentious number-four spot in the national team. He added that the continuous backing received from Indian captain Virat Kohli also played an important role in him performing well for the team.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with the official handle of his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer talked about the number four conundrum in the Indian team and how he backed himself to make that position his own.

"If you have been playing for India at that position for a year now that means you have sealed it. There should be no more questions asked about it."

"When the debate was going on about No 4, performing at No 4 and completely sealing the position was really satisfying."

"But when you are playing for India, you need to be very much flexible at any position or whatever the team requires. I feel I can bat any position depending on the situation."

Shreyas Iyer thinks Virat Kohli is a role model for all the youngsters

Shreyas Iyer praised captain Virat Kohli for his continuous backing of the youngsters in the team

Shreyas Iyer also praised the Indian skipper for his complete support in his bid to showcase his talent on the international stage. He also lauded Kohli's aggressive outlook towards the game when on the field and claimed it to be contagious.

Shreyas Iyer complimented his captain's nurturing of young talent along with performing incredibly well himself, home and away, which inspired up and coming talents to improve their game as well.

"It's really a phenomenal feeling when he talks or compliments his teammates... He's a role model for all the youngsters out there."

"Whenever he goes out on the field it feels as if he's playing his first game. He's never tired, always energetic like a lion. You see a different body language when he enters the ground, something great to learn from him."

"It was a dramatic season. During the season after the third game, I fractured my index finger and thought I won't be able to play anymore."