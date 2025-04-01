Shreyas Iyer vs Rishabh Pant - comparing their stats after 113 IPL matches

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to square off in the 13th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, April 1. The match will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The hosts, LSG, started their campaign with a tough loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) but made a strong comeback in their second match, defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Meanwhile, PBKS has played only one match so far, where they secured a convincing win over the Gujarat Titans (GT). Captain Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 42 balls. On the other hand, LSG captain Rishabh Pant has had a challenging start, managing just 15 runs in his first two games.
Having shared the Delhi Capitals dressing room for several years, both Shreyas and Pant are familiar with each other’s game. As they go head-to-head in Lucknow, both will be keen to lead their respective teams with impactful performances. With both captains boasting impressive IPL records, we’ll take a closer look at their statistics after 113 matches in this article.
Comparing the stats of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant after 113 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Shreyas Iyer has played 117 IPL matches, scoring 3,224 runs at an average of 33.23 and a strike rate of 129.21. He has registered 22 fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 97 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. In his first 113 matches, the right-handed batter had accumulated 3,063 runs.
In comparison, Rishabh Pant has played 113 IPL games, amassing 3,299 runs.
#2 Average and strike rate
In his first 113 matches, Shreyas Iyer had an average of 31.58 and a strike rate of 126.26.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant outperformed him in both aspects, boasting an average of 34.72 and a strike rate of 148.20 after the same number of games.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
In his first 113 IPL matches, Shreyas Iyer scored 20 fifties, with his highest score being 96 off 57 balls, which came against the Gujarat Lions during the 2017 season at the Green Park Stadium.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has accumulated 18 fifties and one century. His highest score, an unbeaten 128 off 63 balls, came against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2018 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
#4 Runs in a winning cause
In his first 113 IPL matches, Shreyas Iyer's team emerged victorious on 57 occasions. During those matches, he accumulated 1,712 runs in 57 innings, with an average of 38.04 and a strike rate of 133.73, including 13 fifties.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has featured in 113 games, with his team winning 57 of those encounters. In those matches, the southpaw has scored 1,674 runs in 56 innings, at an average of 38.05 and a strike rate of 158.82, including nine fifties.
