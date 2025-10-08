Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill - comparing their captaincy stats in the IPL after 27 matches

Star India batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have dominated the headlines in recent days. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth.

Ad

In a major development, veteran Rohit Sharma was relieved of his captaincy duties, with Shubman Gill named the new skipper. Meanwhile, Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer was appointed vice-captain.

Gill, who already leads India in Tests and serves as vice-captain in T20Is, has now been entrusted with the 50-over format as well, indicating that the management views him as a potential all-format captain.

In the IPL, Gill has been leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the past two seasons, while Iyer has also earned recognition for his leadership, having guided the Delhi Capitals (DC) to their maiden final in 2020. He later captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024 before steering the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their second-ever final appearance in the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

As Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer take charge of India’s leadership group in ODIs, here’s a look at how the duo compare as IPL captains after 27 matches each.

Comparing the IPL captaincy records of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill after 27 matches

#1 Most wins

Shreyas Iyer has captained in 87 IPL matches, the fifth most by any player in the tournament’s history. Under his leadership, his teams have registered 50 wins and 35 losses, with two games ending without a result. During his first 27 matches as captain, which came during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Iyer guided his side to 16 victories while suffering 11 defeats.

Ad

Player Matches Won Lost Shreyas Iyer 27 16 11 Shubman Gill 27 14 13

Ad

On the other hand, Shubman Gill was appointed captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2024 season. The team endured a tough campaign that year, failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing eighth in the standings.

However, GT showed improvement in the 2025 season, securing a playoff berth before being knocked out following a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. Across his two seasons in charge, Gill has captained GT in 27 matches, winning 14 and losing 13.

Ad

#2 Most runs

During his first 27 matches as captain, Shreyas Iyer scored 776 runs in as many innings, averaging 31.04 with a strike rate of 117.30.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate Shreyas Iyer 27 776 31.04 117.30 Shubman Gill 27 1,076 44.83 152.37

Ad

In comparison, Shubman Gill has led in 27 matches, accumulating 1,076 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 152.37.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer scored five half-centuries in his first 27 matches as an IPL captain. His most memorable innings during this period came in his captaincy debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2018 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Iyer played a brilliant knock of 93 not out off 40 balls, hitting three fours and 10 sixes.

Ad

Player Fifties Hundred Highest score Shreyas Iyer 5 0 93* Shubman Gill 8 1 104

Ad

In comparison, Shubman Gill has recorded eight fifties and one century in his 27 matches as captain so far. His best innings came in the 2024 season, when he smashed 104 off 55 balls for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

#4 Runs in winning causes

Out of Shreyas Iyer’s first 27 matches as an IPL captain, his team emerged victorious on 16 occasions. In those wins, the right-handed batter scored 547 runs in 16 innings at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 130.24, which included five half-centuries.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate Shreyas Iyer 16 547 39.07 130.24 Shubman Gill 14 702 58.50 151.94

In comparison, Shubman Gill’s side has won 14 of the 27 matches he has captained. In those victories, the opening batter has accumulated 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 151.94, with five fifties and one century to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More