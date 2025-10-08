Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill - comparing their captaincy stats in the IPL after 27 matches

Star India batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have dominated the headlines in recent days. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth.
In a major development, veteran Rohit Sharma was relieved of his captaincy duties, with Shubman Gill named the new skipper. Meanwhile, Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer was appointed vice-captain.
Gill, who already leads India in Tests and serves as vice-captain in T20Is, has now been entrusted with the 50-over format as well, indicating that the management views him as a potential all-format captain.
In the IPL, Gill has been leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the past two seasons, while Iyer has also earned recognition for his leadership, having guided the Delhi Capitals (DC) to their maiden final in 2020. He later captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024 before steering the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their second-ever final appearance in the 2025 season.
As Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer take charge of India’s leadership group in ODIs, here’s a look at how the duo compare as IPL captains after 27 matches each.
Comparing the IPL captaincy records of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill after 27 matches
#1 Most wins
Shreyas Iyer has captained in 87 IPL matches, the fifth most by any player in the tournament’s history. Under his leadership, his teams have registered 50 wins and 35 losses, with two games ending without a result. During his first 27 matches as captain, which came during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Iyer guided his side to 16 victories while suffering 11 defeats.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill was appointed captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2024 season. The team endured a tough campaign that year, failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing eighth in the standings.
However, GT showed improvement in the 2025 season, securing a playoff berth before being knocked out following a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. Across his two seasons in charge, Gill has captained GT in 27 matches, winning 14 and losing 13.
#2 Most runs
During his first 27 matches as captain, Shreyas Iyer scored 776 runs in as many innings, averaging 31.04 with a strike rate of 117.30.
In comparison, Shubman Gill has led in 27 matches, accumulating 1,076 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 152.37.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer scored five half-centuries in his first 27 matches as an IPL captain. His most memorable innings during this period came in his captaincy debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2018 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Iyer played a brilliant knock of 93 not out off 40 balls, hitting three fours and 10 sixes.
In comparison, Shubman Gill has recorded eight fifties and one century in his 27 matches as captain so far. His best innings came in the 2024 season, when he smashed 104 off 55 balls for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
#4 Runs in winning causes
Out of Shreyas Iyer’s first 27 matches as an IPL captain, his team emerged victorious on 16 occasions. In those wins, the right-handed batter scored 547 runs in 16 innings at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 130.24, which included five half-centuries.
In comparison, Shubman Gill’s side has won 14 of the 27 matches he has captained. In those victories, the opening batter has accumulated 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 151.94, with five fifties and one century to his name.
