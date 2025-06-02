Shreyas Iyer vs Suresh Raina - comparing their stats in playoffs ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. PBKS will now take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final, which will also be played in Ahmedabad on June 3. RCB beat PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, but all that would count for little in the title clash.

Punjab bowled first after winning the toss in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai. MI posted 203-6 on the board in their 20 overs. At the halfway stage, it seemed like a challenging total. In the chase, PBKS were reduced to 72-3 inside eight overs. However, Shreyas played a stunning captain's knock, clobbering five fours and eight sixes in his unbeaten 87 off 41 balls as Punjab got home in 19 overs.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, we compare Shreyas' batting stats in the playoffs with that of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina.

Shreyas Iyer vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better average and strike rate in IPL playoffs?

PBKS skipper Shreyas has an excellent record in IPL playoffs. In 11 innings between 2019 and 2025, he has scored 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 142.92, with the aid of three half-centuries. The aggressive right-handed batter's average has been bolstered by five not outs. He has struck 24 fours and 15 sixes, having faced 212 balls and is yet to get out for a duck.

Raina was part of 24 IPL playoff matches between 2008 and 2019. In 24 innings, he notched up 714 runs at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 155.21, with the aid of seven half-centuries. Like Shreyas, Raina also remained undefeated five times in IPL playoffs. The southpaw struck 51 fours and 40 sixes in the 460 balls he faced. Raina was dismissed without scoring three times in IPL playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better highest score in IPL playoffs?

Shreyas' blazing knock of 87*, which came off just 41 balls in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai in Ahmedabd on Sunday, is now his highest score in IPL playoffs.

Before that, the elegant batter had struck 65* off 50 balls in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai against MI, while leading Delhi Capitals (DC). The 30-year-old also smashed 58* off 24 while captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Shreyas Iyer 11 303 87* 50.50 142.92 3 Suresh Raina 24 714 87 37.57 155.21 7

(Shreyas Iyer vs Suresh Raina in IPL playoffs)

Incidentally, Raina's highest score in the IPL playoffs is also 87. He hammered the score off just 25 balls in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 against Punjab (then Kings XI Punjab) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The sensational knock, however, went in vain as CSK fell short in a chase of 227, going down by 24 runs.

Raina also smashed 82* off 42 balls against MI in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2013 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Michael Hussey also contributed 86* off 58 as Chennai thumped Mumbai by 48 runs. Further, Raina also slammed 73 off 38 balls against KKR in the 2012 IPL final at Chepauk. CSK, however, lost the summit clash by five wickets as Kolkata chased down 191 in 19.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better record in IPL finals?

PBKS skipper Shreyas has featured in two IPL finals so far. He is yet to be dismissed and has scored 71 runs in 53 balls at a strike rate of 133.96. The right-handed batter contributed an unbeaten 65 off 50 for DC against MI in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai. He was six not out off three balls while leading KKR against SRH in the IPL final last season at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Shreyas Iyer 2 71 65* - 133.96 1 Suresh Raina 8 249 73 35.57 150 2

(Shreyas Iyer vs Suresh Raina in IPL finals)

Raina was part of eight IPL finals during his illustrious career. The left-handed batter notched up 249 runs at an average of 35.57 and a strike rate of 150, with the aid of two half-centuries. His best of 73 came off 38 balls against KKR in the 2012 summit clash and featured three fours and five sixes.

