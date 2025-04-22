Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 111 IPL matches

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have been successful as opening batters for their respective teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Gill is leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) while Kohli is an important member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side.
Both the batters led from the front in their respective teams' previous match. GT played Kolkata Knight Riders, where Shubman Gill scored 90 runs off just 55 balls and was named the 'Player of the Match'. Meanwhile, Kohli struck an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls, helping RCB beat Punjab Kings, also winning the 'Player of the Match'.
This season, Gill has scored 305 runs from eight games so far, whereas Kohli has 322 runs from the same number of games. That said, let us take a look at how the two players fared after their first 111 games in the IPL.
Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli comparison after 111 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Shubman Gill began his IPL career in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders. He moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022 after four seasons. Gill won the Orange Capin 2023 and has been one of the batting mainstays for the side since his inclusion.
From the 111 IPL games that he has played so far, Gill has piled on 3521 runs from 108 innings.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli made his IPL debut in 2008. He has played only for RCB right from the start and the current edition is his 18th season for the franchise. Kohli has won the Orange Cap twice and is the leading run-scorer overall in the history of the league.
While he has played a total of 260 games, Kohli had managed to score 2755 runs from 103 innings in his first 111 matches.
#2 Average & Strike rate
Shubman Gill started off in the middle order in his initial matches before turning into an opening batter. Gill has been consistent, more often than not, in his career so far.
The GT skipper has an average of 38.27 and a strike-rate of 137.05 is his 111 matches.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had a similar journey. Kohli started off batting in the middle order and only began opening for RCB from the 2015 season. He has also been a consistent performer over the years.
From his first 111 games. Kohli had an average of 30.96 and a strike-rate of 123.16.
#3 Captaincy record
Shubman Gill took over as GT captain from the 2024 season after former skipper Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians. This is only his second season as captain in the IPL. He has captained in 20 games so far, winning 11, while facing nine defeats.
As for Virat Kohli, he led RCB in a few games during the 2011 season in the absence of Daniel Vettori. Similarly, he led for a few games in 2012 as well but took over as full time captain from the 2013 season.
Till his 111th match, Kohli had captained in 44 games, with almost equal number of wins and defeats.
#4 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause
Shubman Gill has scored 2466 runs in a winning cause for his teams in his first 111 matches. He has scored a total of 23 fifties and four hundreds, out of which 17 fifties and all four tons have come in wins.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli had scored 1306 runs in wins for RCB in his first 111 IPL matches. While he did not have a single century during that period, he got past the 50-run mark seven times.
Conclusion
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are two phenomenal players not just for India but also for their respective teams in the IPL. Comparing their stats after 111 games in the league, Gill has performed better than Kohli in this phase with more runs, higher average and strike-rate, more runs and fifty-plus scores in wins.
