'Shubman Gill will win everyone's hearts in the coming decade', says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill will win everyone's hearts with his performances in the coming decade. He added that the Indian team would definitely be investing in him for the future.

Aakash Chopra shared his views on Shubman Gill while responding to viewer questions on his YouTube channel.

On being asked why India was not investing enough on Shubman Gill, the reputed commentator responded that the Indian team would also surely be investing on the talented youngster.

He added that it was unfortunate that the Punjab top-order batsman could not make the best use of the opportunity he got in New Zealand in 2019, in the absence of Virat Kohli.

"India should invest and we will do. I feel that he missed the bus in the one opportunity he got. When Virat Kohli was not there and he was played, he batted in New Zealand and looked promising but couldn't cement his place."

Shubman Gill becomes the 227th player to represent India in ODIs as New Zealand decide to bowl first in the 4th ODIhttps://t.co/qGxkYycd9g #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/by9Da8srOQ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 31, 2019

Aakash Chopra opined that Shubman Gill should get more opportunities but observed that they may be few in number considering the wealth of riches in the Indian top order at the moment.

"No doubt, he has not got too many opportunities. He should get more chances. But when you see this Indian team's batting order at the position he bats, you feel that he will get very few chances."

Aakash Chopra iterated that Shubman Gill would have to grab whatever opportunities he gets else he might miss the bus.

"So you have to grab them, if you miss that then it would be difficult. That's exactly what has happened with Shubman Gill."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's promising future

Aakash Chopra believes that Shubman Gill will be a star in the coming decade

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Shubman Gill will shine bright and win everyone's hearts in the coming decade.

"Unfortunately he didn't get too many opportunites. But the upcoming time is his. In the 2020s, the coming decade, Shubman Gill will win everyone's hearts. We all feel like that, including me. His time will definitely come."

Shubman Gill has played just two ODIs to date, both of them coming in India's tour to New Zealand in 2019. He was unable to showcase his full potential, scoring only 16 runs in the two innings.

However, the talent he has demonstrated at the first-class level and in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, combined with his exploits at the Under-19 level, has led many to consider him a future star of the Indian cricket team.