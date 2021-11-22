SMAT 2021, Karnataka vs TN:  3 IPL stars to watch out for in the final

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2021) final will see Karnataka take on defending champions Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (November 22). Both sides are filled with absolute superstars who have previously made a name for themselves in the IPL.

However, some of these players' performances have tapered off in the recent past. The upcoming final provides the perfect opportunity to be noticed again ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

With the final looming, we take a look at the three players who will look to have a performance-packed final.

The Tamil Nadu skipper has led from the front with the bat in SMAT 2021 for his side. With 189 runs from five games at an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 139.23, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder has been a crucial part of his team's batting line-up.

As an allrounder, Vijay Shankar will be hoping to get some wickets on the board as well. So far he has gone wicketless throughout the tournament after having sent down just two overs.

Unlikely to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction, Shankar will be looking to make an impact in the final.

2. Manish Pandey

It's been a rollercoaster SMAT 2021 with the bat for Manish Pandey, who has all but fallen out of contention for India's limited overs squad. However, a string of fifties in the tournament so far has helped make his case ahead of the IPL auctions.

Pandey notched up three fifties in the eight games he's played so far, and his fielding has been as sharp as ever. Having captained SRH in one of the matches in IPL 2021, his captaincy skills have been on full display during the SMAT 2021 as well.

The Karnataka skipper will be eager to prove a point and place himself back in contention for both the IPL and Indian team.

3. T. Natarajan

Call it a coincidence, but Natarajan becomes the third SRH player keen to make a name for himself ahead of the IPL Auction. He's picked up five wickets in SMAT 2021 so far and will need to deliver in the final if he is to be retained in IPL 2021.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee