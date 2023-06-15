Sold players in LPL 2023 Auction: Full list of teamwise players sold with price at Lanka Premier League auction 

The first-ever edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) auction for the upcoming 2023 season took place in Colombo on Wednesday, June 14. The event saw some of the biggest acquisitions in the history of the competition.

Dilshan Madushanka grabbed the spotlight after becoming the most expensive player at the 2023 auction. The Sri Lankan left-arm pacer was sold for a record sum of $92,000 to defending champions Jaffna Kings.

The likes of Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dinesh Chandimal also attracted huge bids during the LPL 2023 auction.

Lankan Premier League 2023 auction result

The LPL auction was a one-day affair that saw all five franchises try to bolster their squads. The first leg of the auction saw the high-profile names being offered before the event was adjourned.

The second half of the event saw an accelerated process after the franchises were asked to submit a list of prospective players to speed up the process. The players who were unsold in the initial round were reintroduced in the final round of the auction.

On that note, here is the list of all the players that were sold at the recently concluded LPL auction 2023.

Players bought by Jaffna Kings at LPL 2023 auction

Charith Asalanka ($80,000), Dunith Wellalage ($56,000), Shoaib Malik ($50,000), Pathum Kumara ($5,000), Vijaykanth Viyaskanth ($18,000, RTM), Theesan Vithushan ($5,000), Asanka Manoj ($5,000), Nishan Madushka ($10,000), Asitha Fernando ($28,000), Dilshan Madushanka ($92,000), Zaman Khan ($20,000, Ashan Randika ($5,000), Ratnarajah Thenurathan ($5,000), Chris Lynn ($50,000), Asela Gunarathne ($10,000)

Players bought by Colombo Strikers at LPL 2023 auction

Pathum Nissanka ($40,000), Niroshan Dickwella ($44,000), Wahab Riaz ($40,000), Lakshan Sandakan ($30,000), Nipun Dananjaya ($5,000), Movin Subasinghe ($10,000), Lahiru Udara ($10,000), Eshan Malinga ($5,000), Shashika Dulshan ($6,500), Nuwanidu Fernando ($20,000), Iftikhar Ahmed ($50,000), Lorcan Tucker ($10,000), Jeffrey Vandersay ($20,000), Angelo Perera ($20,000), Kavishka Anjula ($5,000), Dhananjaya Lakshan ($20,000), Ramesh Mendis ($26,000), Mohammad Nawaz ($40,000), Ahan Wickramasinghe ($5,000), A.K.K. Yashoda Lanka ($5,000)

Players bought by B-Love Kandy at LPL 2023 auction

Isuru Udana ($40,000), Dinesh Chandimal ($72,000), Mohammad Hasnain ($34,000), Dushmantha Chameera ($70,000), Sahan Arachchige ($28,000), Ashen Bandara ($40,000), Mohammad Haris ($20,000), Navod Paranavithana ($5,000), Asif Ali ($30,000), Kamindu Mendis ($60,000 RTM), Nuwan Pradeep ($20,000), Chaturanga De Silva ($10,000), Lahiru Madhushanka ($26,000), Aamer Jamal ($10,000), Malsha Tharupathi ($13,000), Thanuka Dabare ($10,000), Lasith Abeyratne ($5,000), Avishka Tharindu ($5,000)

Players bought by Dambulla Aura at LPL 2023 auction

Dhananjaya de Silva ($76,000), Kusal Janith Perera ($40,000), Hayden Kerr ($20,000), Sadeera Samarawickrama ($68,000), Binura Fernando ($76,000), Noor Ahmad ($50,000), Sachitha Jayathalika ($5,000), Janith Liyanage ($10,000), Dushan Hemantha ($20,000), Pramod Madushan ($34,000 RTM), Lakshan Edirisinghe ($5,000), Shahnawaz Dahani ($20,000), Jehan Daniel ($8,000), Wanuja Sahan ($5,000), Kavidu Pathirathna ($5,000), Ravindu Fernando ($5,000), Alex Ross ($20,000), Treveen Mathew ($7,500), Manelker de Silva ($5,000), Praveen Jayawickrama ($20,000)

Players bought by Galle Titans at LPL 2023 auction

Seekkuge Prasanna ($15,000), Lahiru Kumara ($40,000), Lasith Croospulle ($20,000), Sohan De Livera ($5,000), Ashan Priyaranjana ($20,000), Ben Cutting ($30,000), Mohammad Mithun ($20,000), Minod Bhanuka ($20,000), Pasidu Sooriyabandara ($5,000), Shevon Daniel ($22,000), Mohomed Shiraz ($5,000), Lahiru Samarakoon ($40,000), Kasun Rajitha ($40,000), Akila Dhananjaya ($11,000), Chad Bowes ($58,000), Tim Seifert ($30,000), Sonal Dinusha ($5,000), Avishka Perera ($6,000), Anuk Fernando ($5,000), Vishwa Fernando ($10,000)

