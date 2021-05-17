“Speaks with his mouth more than his bat” – Twitterati troll Vijay Shankar after his recent comments

Vijay Shankar’s recent interviews haven't gone down too well with cricket fans. After the all-rounder claimed he could be like Jacques Kallis or Shane Watson, he was heavily trolled for his comments online.

The 30-year-old has given numerous interviews to several publications over the past few days, which have thrown him into the limelight.

From opening up about his relationship with Ambati Rayudu to his Indian team prospects and thoughts about changing his state team, Vijay Shankar has consistently grabbed headlines.

His recent comments to News18 have done the same, with Vijay Shankar talking about how he is capable of batting up the order.

“I’m an all-rounder, but I’m known for my batting. So just because I’m an all-rounder, it shouldn’t be like I should bat only at No. 6 or 7. I can also be someone like Jacques Kallis or Shane Watson. They open the innings or bat at No. 3 and bowl. It’s not a compulsion that an all-rounder has to bat at No. 6-7. If I can score runs at the top, and pick wickets, it’s good for the team too, right?” Shankar claimed.

But Vijay Shankar’s references towards Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson didn’t go down too well with cricket fans. Many took to social media to troll the cricketer, sharing comical memes along the way.

The all-rounder was trending on Twitter alongside South African great Jacques Kallis on Monday, and here are some of the most notable Twitter reactions.

Fans viciously troll Vijay Shankar after Kallis and Watson comment

Many fans picked up on Vijay Shankar’s comment, tweeting how the all-rounder shouldn’t compare himself to great all-rounders like Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson.

Others posted hilarious memes about Shankar’s interview.

So 3D player of India is again trending just because he compared himself with Kallis and Watson. Dear Vijay Shankar according to me it’s very hard for you to get back in to this Indian side.



Plus don’t compare yourself with anyone because performances speak & not the performers — The Adventurous Soul 🏔 (@Bantish_bunny) May 17, 2021

Kallis and Vijay Shankar in the same Twitter trend is a perfect indicator of what's wrong with our world. — Dr. Thanos🌍 (@Worldconquero11) May 17, 2021

Vijay shankar says he can be someone like watson nd kallis*

Meanwhile Watson and Kallis pic.twitter.com/vlwnAiKci7 — stairwaytoyourheaven (@styhmemes) May 17, 2021

The problem with Vijay Shankar is he speaks more with his mouth rather than his bat — Jofra 🎯 (@Niteish_14) May 17, 2021

Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson fans to Vijay Shankar :-#vijayshankar pic.twitter.com/jjSBrm50qL — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) May 17, 2021

*Not a Meme, Just a photo of

Vijay Shankar after saying that He can be like Watson & Kallis both. pic.twitter.com/OUQg30Mkkz — Prakhar Jain (@prakharmahan) May 17, 2021

Team SRH Ceo Kaviya reacts to Vijay Shankar's interview pic.twitter.com/xPdgUNenkT — Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) May 17, 2021

Others feel Vijay Shankar's comments taken out of context

While many trolled the cricketer online, several fans also came out in support of Vijay Shankar. Some felt that his comments had been misconstrued, while others agreed with the cricketer’s assessment that he wasn't a consistent run in the side.

This is what Vijay Shankar quoted exactly, people are twisting quotes to make him sound foolish. pic.twitter.com/GjY6FmXgss — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) May 17, 2021

If Vijay Shankar considers himself to be a better batter in the top 3,what's wrong in it?

If players like Watson & Kallis were held back from batting up the order, maybe the world wouldn't have had 2 🐐 all-rounders.

People trolling him are fools. — Himanshu Sharma (@iamhimanshu99) May 17, 2021

Vijay Shankar after getting trolled for a statement which twisted by peoples-#Vijayshankar pic.twitter.com/t69XMEAaxT — Kunal Nikam . (@kunall936) May 17, 2021

Vijay shankar is being hated since he selected for world cup 2019 ahead of Rayudu...It's unfair



It's not his fault if he gives the Indian team another option when it needs they can use him (like they use him against Pakistan when Bhuvi is injured)#vijayshankar#kallis#watson — Mohan (@MohanStr2) May 17, 2021

This is what Vijay Shankar talks about. As usual, our media and some sports journalists twisted his statement. pic.twitter.com/sPKrfFcFm9 — ✴★ 𝑅𝒶𝓋𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓃 ★✴ (@itz_ravanan) May 17, 2021