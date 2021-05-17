“Speaks with his mouth more than his bat” – Twitterati troll Vijay Shankar after his recent comments

Vijay Shankar’s recent interviews haven't gone down too well with cricket fans. After the all-rounder claimed he could be like Jacques Kallis or Shane Watson, he was heavily trolled for his comments online.
The 30-year-old has given numerous interviews to several publications over the past few days, which have thrown him into the limelight.
From opening up about his relationship with Ambati Rayudu to his Indian team prospects and thoughts about changing his state team, Vijay Shankar has consistently grabbed headlines.
His recent comments to News18 have done the same, with Vijay Shankar talking about how he is capable of batting up the order.
“I’m an all-rounder, but I’m known for my batting. So just because I’m an all-rounder, it shouldn’t be like I should bat only at No. 6 or 7. I can also be someone like Jacques Kallis or Shane Watson. They open the innings or bat at No. 3 and bowl. It’s not a compulsion that an all-rounder has to bat at No. 6-7. If I can score runs at the top, and pick wickets, it’s good for the team too, right?” Shankar claimed.
But Vijay Shankar’s references towards Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson didn’t go down too well with cricket fans. Many took to social media to troll the cricketer, sharing comical memes along the way.
The all-rounder was trending on Twitter alongside South African great Jacques Kallis on Monday, and here are some of the most notable Twitter reactions.
Fans viciously troll Vijay Shankar after Kallis and Watson comment
Many fans picked up on Vijay Shankar’s comment, tweeting how the all-rounder shouldn’t compare himself to great all-rounders like Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson.
Others posted hilarious memes about Shankar’s interview.
Others feel Vijay Shankar's comments taken out of context
While many trolled the cricketer online, several fans also came out in support of Vijay Shankar. Some felt that his comments had been misconstrued, while others agreed with the cricketer’s assessment that he wasn't a consistent run in the side.