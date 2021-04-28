IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: 3 records that SRH players can achieve

After five matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit at the bottom of the points table. It is a position they aren't accustomed to, for the SRH have generally done well in the IPL and have often finished at the right end of the table after the league stage.

However, this season they haven't quite been able to figure out their best XI. Questions have been raised over David Warner's form and their middle order hasn't clicked for most of the tournament.

SRH would love some of their best players to get back in good form soon (Source:AFP)

They will turn up against a spirited CSK, who had squished a strong RCB line-up in their last game.

Things might not look very good for SRH as of now, but they are well aware that they have enough players to turn it around for them.

David Warner remains a top-class batsman and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the most skilful bowlers in the world. These players would love to bring the SRH campaign back on track as well as achieve some personal landmarks along the way.

Interestingly, some of these landmarks can be achieved in the encounter against CSK itself.

1. 10,000 runs in T20 cricket:

David Warner inching towards 10,000 runs in T20 cricket (Source: AFP)

Advertisement

David Warner made his presence known to the world of cricket with a scintillating 89 off 43 against South Africa in 2009. He was signed by Delhi Daredevils for the 2009 IPL and has since been a regular in the league. In 2014, he joined SRH and even led them to a title-winning campaign in 2016.

He has a splendid record in T20 international cricket, with 2265 runs at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 139.72. His overall record in the T20 format also stands out.

He has 8 hundred in the T20 format, 4 of which have come in the IPL. He is currently 40 runs away from getting to the landmark of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. If he does so against CSK, he will join the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik on the list.

SRH will hope that these runs come at a quick pace and help their side to victory.

Advertisement

2. 200 wickets in T20 cricket:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Mr. Calm closes in on 200 wickets (Source: PTI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar sat out the SRH encounter against the Delhi Capitals due to a thigh strain. The Hyderabad franchise missed the Uttar Pradesh bowler in a tied contest which went in Delhi Capitals' favor in the super over.

SRH will be hoping that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at his best when he returns for their next encounter.

The man from Meerut stands at 196 T20 wickets and SRH would love it if he picks up his landmark 200th wicket in his very next game. He has a splendid average of 25.44 and an economy rate of 7.17.

Both the Indian and SRH setup will hope that Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at his best fitness levels over the next few years. Another wicket would also allow Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the sixth highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

Advertisement

3. Second highest run-getter in the IPL:

David Warner would love to get to the second position in all-time run-getters in IPL (Source:BCCI)

While RCB skipper Virat Kohli leads the way with 6041 runs in the T20 league, there is stiff competition for second spot. There is a difference of just 82 runs between second-placed Suresh Raina (5472) and fifth-placed David Warner (5390).

It would be great for David Warner to get back into form against CSK and also overtake Suresh Raina.

David Warner also sits at 199 sixes in the IPL and SRH won't mind if he slays a few more with his blade. He will become the 8th person to reach 200 sixes in the IPL, joining the likes of Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma.