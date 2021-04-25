DC vs SRH, IPL 2021: Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today?

In a major blow to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has missed out on the playing XI for their match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The pacer reportedly suffered a thigh strain in the last match against Punjab Kings and is yet to recover completely.

SRH skipper David Warner confirmed the development at the toss, saying the strain was a 'bit sore'. Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith has replaced him in the lineup.

"Unfortunately, Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] has pulled up a bit sore. Suchith is coming in for him tonight," said David Warner.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a frugal 3 over-spell against the Punjab Kings before limping off the field. He did not return for the death overs, with Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed taking up the responsibility.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement Suchith has featured in 15 IPL games, gleaning 12 wickets at an average of 33. His economy rate and strike rate are also quite dependable, reading at 8.8 and 22.5 respectively.

Not replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar with another seamer is arguably a tactical move, keeping in mind the massive help for spinners in Chennai. However, it will be interesting to see how Suchith bowls against DC's destructive batting lineup, which boasts of 4 left-handers.

How has Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed in the IPL 2021?

Jagadeesha Suchith has played for Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians previously.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury could be a major headache for SRH, especially after their left-arm pacer T Natarajan was also ruled out of the tournament recently.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently made a comeback to high-intensity cricket after a sports hernia kept him out of the action for the better part of the last two years. In 4 completed games in IPL 2021 so far, the 31-year-old has picked 3 wickets at an average of 45.33.

Although he didn't look at his best, his utility in the powerplay and the death overs will be hard to match for his team. The onus will be on Kaul and Ahmed again to fill his shoes against Rishabh Pant's team.