SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 50 of IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 2.

With five wins in nine matches, the SunRisers have had an inconsistent campaign so far. They are on the back of successive defeats and will hope that a return to their home venue brings about a change in fortunes. The Orange Army might also ponder a change or two to get themselves back to winning ways.

SRH's squad for IPL 2024: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

On that note, here is SRH's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 50 of IPL 2024 against RR.

Openers: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

SRH's opening combination has been one of the pairs to watch out for in IPL 2024, but both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on the back of two middling outings. Their task won't be easy against Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma, and they will need to be at their best in the powerplay.

Middle order: Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad

SRH opted to use Anmolpreet Singh as an impact sub in the last game. While the batter bagged a first-ball duck, it would be harsh to drop him immediately, and they might give him another chance to make an impression.

Aiden Markram has looked scratchy so far, but he spent some time in the middle in the last game. It would be understandable if Hyderabad decided to replace him, but Markram is an experienced campaigner who can be backed to come good.

Picking the rest of the middle order is a straightforward task, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abdul Samad being key cogs in the side. Shahbaz Ahmed might be useful against a rightie-heavy RR top order, but he hasn't been too impressive in both departments. So he could be dropped for this one.

Lower order: Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins will enjoy bowling in Hyderabad, with the square boundaries and assistance for cutters into the surface. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a shadow of himself in IPL 2024, but he is likely to be backed through his phase.

SRH went in without Mayank Markande in the last game, and they will be wise to bring him back against RR, whose batters need to be challenged by a leg-spinner. He could even be used at the death, where T Natarajan will be the primary weapon, to counter Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

SRH's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande.

Other impact sub candidates: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Shahbaz Ahmed.

