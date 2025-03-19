SRH strongest playing 11 plus Impact Player options for IPL 2025 ft. Mohammed Shami & Abhinav Manohar

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had an excellent campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year as they finished in the top two and made the final. While the trophy eluded them, they will be optimistic of attempting to make a deep run into the competition once again.

Ad

Interestingly, the IPL 2025 auction didn't go as well as it could have for the Orange Army, who have clear holes in their squad. They replaced the injured Brydon Carse with Wiaan Mulder, trying to beef up their all-rounder department, but there are still various concerns in multiple departments.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is SRH's strongest side, including a set of impact player options, for IPL 2025.

Openers: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

SRH have signed a new opener in Ishan Kishan, but that shouldn't force them to split up their destructive combination at the top of the order. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma terrorized oppositions in the powerplay last year and will be expected to implement the same dynamic style of batting in 2025.

Ad

Middle Order: Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Kishan could slot in at No. 3, while the retained Nitish Kumar Reddy, who recently recovered from an injury, could follow him in the batting order. SRH could certainly utilize a batting impact sub in the top four or five if they want to stretch their batting.

Ad

Heinrich Klaasen, the most expensive retention, will need to have a prolific season for the SunRisers. Abhinav Manohar is primarily a spin hitter and doesn't have great numbers against pace, but it's hard to see how he'll fit in as a middle-overs batter. The Karnataka man might have to adjust to a new role down the order, where he will be expected to finish matches.

Lower Order: Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Picking SRH's first-choice pace attack is a straightforward task, with captain Pat Cummins being partnered by marquee signings Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel.

Ad

It seems likely that Hyderabad will play two frontline leg-spinners in the form of Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa, given that Abhishek is their only other spin option in the playing XI.

Impact Player Options - Aniket Verma, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

India Training - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 - Source: Getty

There's an option open to SRH where they can replace Zampa with an Indian bowler, ideally one among Jaydev Unadkat and Simarjeet Singh, and choose between the Aussie leggie and Wiaan Mulder among their impact player choices. However, having an overseas impact player could restrict their flexibility, given the options on their roster.

If Hyderabad want a batting impact sub, they could bring in either Atharva Taide or Aniket Verma, who can take up roles in the top and middle order respectively. Unadkat or Simarjeet, who add different dimensions to the bowling attack, are the likelier candidates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️