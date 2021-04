SRH v RCB, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to avenge their Eliminator defeat last season as they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14).

Virat Kohli failed to call it right at the toss as SRH put RCB into bat first on a pitch which is most likely to stay on the slower side. The David Warner-led side has made two changes from their 10-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Jason Holder, who has completed his quarantine, has replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the middle-order. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has come in place of seamer Sandeep Sharma to maximize the spinning conditions on offer.

The Hyderabad-based franchise have included two frontline seamers and as many spinners in their ranks. Their four overseas players are David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan.

RCB have also made one change to their line-up which beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets on the opening night. Match-fit Devdutt Padikkal has taken the place of Rajat Patidar in the playing XI, meaning Washington Sundar drops down to his usual spot in the lower-middle order. Notably, Shahbaz Ahmed will bat at No. 3, confirmed Virat Kohli at the toss.

RCB are going in with three specialized fast bowlers and two spinners. Their four overseas picks are Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson.

SRH v RCB โ€“ Today Match Playing 11

SRH playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

SRH squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

RCB playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

SRH v RCB โ€“ Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Ulhas Gandhe

3rd umpire: Chettihody Shamshuddin

Match referee: Vengalil Narayan Kutty