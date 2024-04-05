SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 5, 2024

Th SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 18th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

After a 31-run victory over Mumbai Indians, the SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket loss against the Gujarat Titans. They posted a 163-run total for the loss of eight wickets. However, the Titans chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings suffered their first loss following two successive wins as the Delhi Capitals beat them by 20 runs despite Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 37-run cameo. Matheesha Pathirana led the bowling department with a three-wicket haul, while Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for CSK with 45 runs off 30 balls.

The SunRisers are now ranked seventh in the IPL 2024 points table with two points and a positive net run rate (NRR) of +0.204. Meanwhile, after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ 106-run win over the Delhi Capitals, Chennai descended to the third spot with an NRR of +0.976.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can pick for the SRH vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 7.5 credits

Abhishek Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Abhishek Sharma has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 124 runs in three matches at an average of 41. His current record also includes one half-century, which he produced at the same venue against the Mumbai Indians.

Notably, Abhishek has smashed 199 runs in six matches against CSK, averaging 33. Thus, the left-handed batter will be a smart differential pick in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 teams.

#2 Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 8.0 credits

Deepak Chahar in action (Credits: IPL)

Deepak Chahar has claimed three wickets so far in three matches.

Chahar has a middling track record against the SunRisers, with nine wickets in 10 matches. However, he has been impressive at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, securing eight wickets in four matches.

Hence, Chahar could be a trump card for your SRH vs CSK Dream11 teams.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) - 6.5 credits

Jaydev Unadkat celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL)

Jaydev Unadkat has been in decent form this season, taking two wickets in two games. He went wicketless in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans.

However, Unadkat has an excellent record at this venue, chipping in with 15 wickets in just eight matches. He has also bagged seven wickets in 11 matches against CSK.

Poll : Who will take most wickets in today's SRH vs CSK Dream11 contest? Deepak Chahar Jaydev Unadkat 0 votes View Discussion