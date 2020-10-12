SRH vs CSK: Expected playing XI for both teams

The 29th match of IPL 2020 will be played on 13th October 2020 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH is currently in fifth place on the points table, having won three out of their seven matches so far while CSK is in seventh place with just two wins and five losses so far.

SRH and CSK have played 13 matches against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 9 matches, while SRH have managed to win the remaining four. CSK have also won the IPL title thrice whereas SRH have lifted the trophy only once. When the two sides met last year, both teams won a match each. SRH finished the season in the fourth position while CSK were the runners-up.

This match is crucial for both the teams as they try to improve their position in the table.

On that note, let’s look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Vijay Shankar (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Despite having an inexperienced middle order, SRH are likely to persist with the same team which lost to the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. This means that either Abhishek Sharma or Vijay Shankar, who returned to the team for the last match, will have to play the role of the fifth bowler.

Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

N Jagadeesan (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

N Jagadeesan, who made his debut after warming the bench for two long years, will keep his position with his performance against RCB on Saturday. Despite losing the game, the CSK team looks well balanced, and they are likely to continue with the same XI.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma