SRH vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. Hyderabad have only two points from three matches. They were hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their last game. Chennai have four points, but went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their previous match.

SRH came up with a below-par effort against GT in Ahmedabad. Batting first, they were held to 162-8 as not a single batter touched the 30-run mark. Abhishek Sharma (29 off 20) and Abdul Samad (29 off 14) were the joint-highest scorers. Hyderabad's bowlers also could not make much of an impact as Gujarat cruised to victory.

CSK suffered an unexpected defeat against Delhi Capitals. Bowling first, they conceded 191-5 as DC's top three fired for a change. In the chase, Chennai lost both their openers early and failed to regain ground after that. The defending champions will be keen to return to winning ways.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

SRH and CSK have met 19 times in the IPL, with Hyderabad winning only five matches and Chennai 14. When the teams clashed in the 2023 edition, Chennai Super Kings hammered SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at Chepauk.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 5

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs CSK head-to-head record in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad-Chennai contest has been a lot more closely fought at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The teams have met four times at the venue, with both sides winning two games each.

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 2

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Looking at the last five IPL matches between the two sides, Chennai Super Kings have been dominant, winning four games. CSK won both matches in the 2021 edition, while the two sides tasted victory in one game each during the 2022 edition. Chennai beat Hyderabad by seven wickets in the only clash last season.

Here's a summary of the last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings games:

CSK (138/3) beat SRH (134/7) by 7 wickets, April 21, 2023

CSK (202/2) beat SRH (189/6) by 13 runs, May 1, 2022

SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets, April 9, 2022

CSK (139/4) beat SRH (134/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 30, 2021

CSK (173/3) beat SRH (171/3) by 7 wickets, April 28, 2021