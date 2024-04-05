SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. slump to frustrating defeat

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second successive loss in IPL 2024, as the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat them by six wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Pat Cummins and his men turned in a spirited bowling effort, restricting the Super Kings to just 165-5. Abhishek Sharma then blew the CSK bowlers away in the powerplay to set the tone for a fairly straightforward win.

On that note, here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2024 clash with SRH:

IPL 2024, SRH v CSK: Dube keeps Super Kings afloat

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 4/10

Gaikwad didn't show enough intent in the powerplay, and that left CSK with too much to do in the middle overs and at the death. He also got his tactics wrong in several departments, including the batting order and the bowling changes.

Rachin Ravindra: 4.5/10

Dismissed in the same fashion for the second game running, Ravindra has cooled off slightly after a bright start and needs to find better areas to target. His intent is welcome, but the execution has been off recently. The left-arm spinner bowled a tidy over, though.

Ajinkya Rahane: 7/10

Rahane hung in there for a while, but he could never get going and accelerate. Even against pace, the veteran batter struggled to find his timing as the SRH bowlers sent down cutters and knuckle balls.

Shivam Dube: 8.5/10

Dube was the lone standout with the bat for CSK. He hammered two fours and four sixes to inject some momentum into the middle overs for the Men in Yellow, taking on both pace and spin with aplomb. Chennai's innings never lifted off again after his wicket.

Daryl Mitchell: 4/10

Mitchell, who has been off color throughout IPL 2024, couldn't come to terms with the surface, just like the other CSK batters. He hit one four in 11 balls before being dismissed in the final over.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/10

Promoted to No. 5, Jadeja struck four fours but never really found the middle of his bat. He couldn't accelerate at the death and didn't pick up a wicket in his four overs.

Moeen Ali: 6.5/10

Moeen's drop at slip could've helped CSK assert their control over the powerplay. The Englishman was good with the ball, though, picking up two wickets and getting appreciable turn even in the later half of the chase.

MS Dhoni: 5/10

Dhoni came to bat too late in a major strategic error by the Super Kings. It's unclear how much of a say he has in on-field captaincy this season, but he should've offered Gaikwad a bit more assistance in that department.

Deepak Chahar: 5/10

Chahar was once again expensive in the powerplay, but he was unlucky to see Travis Head dropped at slip. The fast bowler just doesn't have many weapons at his disposal when there isn't prodigious movement on offer. In fact, he sometimes doesn't even when there is.

Tushar Deshpande: 4/10

Deshpande didn't have much of a role to play. He tried closing out the powerplay, to no avail, and returned to bowl another over when the game was effectively done.

Maheesh Theekshana: 6.5/10

Theekshana got the big wicket of Head and bowled decently, but he wasn't enough of a wicket-taking threat to have an impact on the game.

Mukesh Choudhary [IP]: 0/10

Returning to the IPL fold after a long break, Choudhary couldn't get going at all. He struggled with his lines and lengths and even overstepped once as Abhishek carted him to all corners of the ground. The left-armer conceded 27 runs in the only over he bowled.