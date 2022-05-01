SRH vs CSK IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Hyderabad vs Chennai IPL 2022 match?

When the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) met earlier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, both franchises were desperately searching for a first win after three matches. On that occasion, the Orange Army picked up their game to leave the four-time IPL champions winless.

Since that fixture, both franchises have taken divergent paths. While SRH stormed their way to the top four with five successive wins, CSK are separated from fellow strugglers Mumbai Indians (MI) by just one win. The defending champions' playoff hopes hang by a thread, and would be hoping to come back strong in the back half of the season.

Aside from their lowly position on the points table, the Men in Yellow sprung a surprise with MS Dhoni taking the reins back from Ravindra Jadeja. While news of the legendary skipper leading the side will surely delight loyal supporters, it remains to be seen how Jadeja and the rest of the outfit cope with the change in leadership.

Dhoni and Jadeja are not the only duo to watch out for in the evening game on Sunday, May 1 in Pune. The collective success of SRH's batting unit has somewhat masked the indifferent form of skipper Kane Williamson, who is averaging 21.14 and striking at 93.08 so far this season. The Kiwi might be under some pressure to perform and lift the team after a close loss against the Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: SRH vs CSK

Rahul Tripathi has seamlessly fit into the SRH middle order and continued his good form from IPL 2021.

In their previous outing, SRH, via finisher Shashank Singh, ticked off a crucial box by putting a large total on the board. Incidentally, it was the first time that SRH batted first this season, but their approach to setting a total should hold them in good stead for the season.

CSK have twice piled on 200+ totals, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with Shivam Dube playing a key role on both occasions. However, their batting unit will face a stern test from SRH's pace attack, particularly the express pace of the in-form Umran Malik. CSK themselves have boosted their bowling with the additions of Maheesh Theekshana and Dwaine Pretorius, and possess the variety to trouble the SRH batting.

Overall, in an important game for the Men in Yellow, it appears as if their opponents might have the edge. CSK under Dhoni might be a completely different team, but SRH will walk in with recent form on their side.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 46 of IPL 2022

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the game between SRH and CSK? SRH CSK 25 votes so far

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule