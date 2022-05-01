SRH vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 46

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. This is the second game of the double-header on Sunday.

Hyderabad are fourth in the points table with five wins from eight matches. CSK, who will be led by MS Dhoni again, will hope for a turnaround in fortunes, with only two wins from eight games.

Hyderabad’s five-match winning streak came to an end in their previous clash as they went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a stunning last-ball finish. Defending a total of 195, Umran Malik’s five-fer gave them the upper hand. But Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan played brilliant cameos to turn the tide. Chennai were handed a 11-run defeat by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match. It could have been worse but for Ambati Rayudu’s fighting 78.

The last time CSK and SRH clashed, Hyderabad thumped their opponents by eight wickets. Chennai put up a below par total and Hyderabad eased to victory. Dhoni-led CSK will be keen to put up a much-improved show.

Today's IPL toss result

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Kane Williamson said:

“For us, it is something we have done well. We'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball.”

Hyderabad are going in with an unchanged squad. Chennai have made two changes to their team. Dhoni, who is back as captain, informed that Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube have been replaced by Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh.

SRH vs CSK - Today's Match Playing XIs

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

SRH vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

Edited by Sai Krishna