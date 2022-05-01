SRH vs CSK memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 46th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 01). It was the third win for the yellow franchise this season.

Earlier, the SRH skipper won the toss and invited their opponents to bat first. In hindsight, it proved to be a mighty mistake. The change in leadership brought back the old charm of CSK and also some good fortune. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*) put on an exhibition of class batsmanship and stitched a mammoth 182-run partnership for the first wicket.

The duo started cautiously in the powerplay but steadily upped the ante in the middle overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the aggressor in the partnership. His relentless assault gave CSK a boost after a steady start.

Conway also picked up pace towards the end and hit some lusty blows in the death overs. Eventually, the Chennai Super Kings reached 202/2 after 20 overs. Thangarasu Natarajan(2/42) was the only wicket-taker for Hyderabad in this contest.

Abhishek Sharma (39) started off the steep chase on an aggressive note by hitting boundaries at regular intervals. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary broke the 58-run opening partnership by dismissing Abhishek in the sixth over. He also sent Rahul Tripathi (0) to the pavilion off the very next delivery to stun the SRH side.

Kane Williamson (47) and Aiden Markram (17) then tried to salvage the innings but failed, leaving SRH in a heap of trouble. Nicholas Pooran (64* in 33 balls) waged a lone battle in the end but could not take his team over the line as he did not receive any support from the other end. His valiant batting effort helped SRH reach 189/6 runs, 14 runs short of the target.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sunrisers skipper Williamson reflected on the loss and said:

"I suppose when you get over 200, there is a real challenge while chasing. At the end of the day, they played really well, put us under pressure and got a good total on the board. Lots of positives for us to take away from this game. For us, it's keeping our performance consistent and hopefully we can build on this performance."

SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media relished the high-scoring thriller between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed their joy through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the SRH vs CSK game.

