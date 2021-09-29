SRH vs CSK Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

As the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cruised to a seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), their erstwhile captain David Warner was conspicuous by his absence.

Strangely, the southpaw was active on social media during the match, lauding his replacement Jason Roy for a matchwinning knock and answering fan queries in the comments. When asked why he wasn't at the stadium, Warner cryptically replied that he won't be seen in SRH colors again this season.

The words "this season" must be taken with a pinch of salt, since it seems like Warner's days with the Orange Army are numbered. The 34-year-old, arguably SRH's greatest-ever player, has been cast by the wayside after just one poor season and won't be seen in action against one of his favorite opponents on September 30 in Sharjah.

SRH face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have experienced completely contrasting fortunes so far. Keeping faith in their senior players through thick and thin, courtesy of a stable leadership group, the Men in Yellow have exceeded expectations to be perched atop the IPL 2021 points table. This is in sharp contrast to SRH, who are dead last with only two wins so far.

CSK have won each of their three matches in the UAE, the latest of which was a last-ball thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH recently recorded their first win of IPL 2021's UAE leg, a win that will perhaps give them some hope for the future.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 expectedly ended in favor of CSK, who coasted to a seven-wicket win on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad's stunning fifty. While MS Dhoni's men will be eyeing a similar performance to potentially seal a top-two spot, SRH will want to salvage some pride and groom their young core.

IPL 2021 spotlight shines on Sharjah showdown between Sunrisers and Super Kings

CSK may not need MS Dhoni's batting anymore, but they certainly need his captaincy

CSK's IPL 2021 season has been characterized by different individuals coming up with telling performances in each game, as almost all seasons are for the three-time champions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have formed a formidable partnership at the top of the order, with the two right-handers' styles fitting like a hand in a glove. Moeen Ali's pyrotechnics at No. 3 and Ambati Rayudu's free-stroking middle-overs innings have given CSK the perfect top order, with even the out-of-form Suresh Raina's skills against spinners coming of use.

MS Dhoni's batting form isn't great, but the CSK skipper has been impeccable with his captaincy in IPL 2021. The consistency of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, combined with the all-round bowling efforts of the frontline pacers, makes CSK an almost unbeatable team.

SRH need to formulate a plan to counter CSK's approach to matches. Can Sandeep Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar provide early breakthroughs, preventing Du Plessis and Gaikwad from laying a platform? Can Rashid Khan's control over the middle overs curb the IPL 2021 table-toppers' gameplan in the phase of the innings they have dominated this year?

In the reverse fixture, Rashid scalped three wickets but conceded as many as 36 runs, with Gaikwad essaying a series of glorious shots against the leg-spinner before finally being bamboozled. How the CSK batsmen counter Rashid could well determine the outcome of this game.

Jason Roy's form at the top of the order will be another talking point. Not much swing is expected in Sharjah, but if Deepak Chahar can generate something to dismiss the Englishman, the rest of the SRH batting lineup might quickly follow suit.

Overall, it's very tough to envision an SRH win in this IPL 2021 fixture. Yes, they are on the back of a momentum-inducing win, but this well-rounded CSK side - which should welcome the return of Dwayne Bravo - will prove to be a tough nut to crack. Unless an extraordinary individual performance takes SRH to a win, the IPL 2016 champions might become the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 44 of IPL 2021

