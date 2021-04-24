SRH vs DC Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

The final IPL 2021 game at the Chepauk in Chennai sees the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). In a replay of last year’s Qualifier 2, SRH will have a score to settle after being knocked out of the competition by DC.

SRH come into the game after finally registering their first win of IPL 2021. They put aside their chasing struggles, as Jonny Bairstow’s steady 63* helped the team get over the line with nine wickets to spare against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

David Warner’s men were expected to dominate on the sluggish surfaces in Chennai but have lost three of their four games after imploding in manageable chases. Flying out to Delhi after the DC game, SRH would like to take some momentum into the next leg of their campaign.

While SRH had time to get used to the conditions in Chennai, DC didn’t even need a training session to get acclimatised. Last year’s finalists literally flew straight to the ground after landing in the city and proceeded to dispatch the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a clinical performance.

Producing a spin-bowling masterclass, Amit Mishra choke MI in the middle overs, as the defending champions could only manage 137-9 on the board. Shikhar Dhawan showed his versatility as the stylish left-hander adjusted his game to the slow Chennai wicket. He anchored the chase as DC wrapped up the game with five balls and six wickets to spare.

DC will move to Ahmedabad after this game and will look to make it two wins from two in Chennai. A spot at the top of the standings could also be within reach, depending on how the RCB-CSK game pans out.

SRH have the upper hand when it comes to their head-to-head record against DC, though, winning 11 games, while the latter have triumphed on seven occasions.

IPL 2021: SRH vs DC Match Prediction

SRH finally found a winning team combination in their last game, so they are unlikely to tinker with that for this match.

Advertisement

T Natarajan’s unavailability is a big blow, but Khaleel Ahmed has impressed in the former's absence. However, there is a doubt on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s availability after the right-armer limped off with a thigh strain in the last game.

It will be interesting to see how Abhishek Sharma performs as the second spinner, considering the presence of left-handers in DC's ranks. David Warner has gotten starts but failed to kick on this season, so the SRH captain is due a match-winning knock in this game.

After getting it right at the first time of asking, DC are unlikely to change with their winning combination. Axar Patel is back in the side, but the all-rounder may have to wait for his chance, as Lalit Yadav has impressed in his absence.

SRH’s return to form in the last game makes this an interesting encounter. They finally got their Chennai gameplan right, and Kane Williamson’s return to the playing XI makes them a formidable outfit. Expect them to give DC a tough fight on Sunday.

Advertisement

But last year’s finalists are on an impressive run right now and tick all the boxes. They are firing on all cylinders and should have enough in the tank to beat SRH as they continue their quest for a maiden IPL crown.

Prediction: DC to win.