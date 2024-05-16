SRH vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 66 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16. SRH will look to seal their playoffs berth with a win. GT have been knocked out, but would be keen to end the tournament on a high.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played their last match on May 8 when they hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bowling first, Hyderabad held Lucknow to 165-4 and then gunned down the target in 9.4 overs as their openers went absolutely berserk.

Gujarat Titans were knocked out of the playoffs race after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they stunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs at home, which would give them some confidence heading into Thursday's clash against Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have met four times in the IPL, with GT winning three matches and SRH one. When the teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win, chasing down a target of 163 in 19.1 overs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs GT head-to-head record in Hyderabad

The two sides are yet to clash in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Their meeting on Thursday will thus be their maiden encounter at the venue.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - N/A

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have met four times in the IPL, with the latter enjoying a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle.

Here's a summary of the four Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans games:

GT (168/3) beat SRH (162/8) by 7 wickets, March 31, 2024

GT (188/9) beat SRH (154/9) by 34 runs, May 15, 2023

GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, April 27, 2022

SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by 8 wickets, April 11, 2022