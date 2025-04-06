SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host its third IPL 2025 match on April 6. Home team SunRisers Hyderabad will play against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the Super Sunday clash.
SRH have won one and lost one match on home turf this season. Meanwhile, GT have not lost a single away match this season. The Titans will start as the favorites to beat the SunRisers.
Before Pat Cummins and Gill walk out for the toss, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue in Hyderabad.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records
Teams batting second have won 44 times in the 79 IPL matches hosted by Hyderabad. It would not be surprising if the team winning the toss opts to field first.
Here are some other important numbers to know from the previous 79 games played in Hyderabad:
IPL matches played: 79
Won by teams batting first: 35
Won by teams batting second: 44
Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017
Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019
Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024
Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013
Highest successful run-chase: 215/6 - SRH vs PBKS, 2024
Average first innings score: 163.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
pitch report
The pitch in Hyderabad is generally flat. Bowlers do not receive much help from the conditions, while batters can hit fours and sixes at will.
The pitch report will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. Batters can expect another batter-friendly surface and should aim to score at least 200 runs.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match
Lucknow Super Giants defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by this stadium. SRH scored 190/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Aniket Verma's blistering cameo. In response, LSG chased down the 191-run target in just 16.1 overs.
Fast bowler Shardul Thakur bagged four wickets for the visitors. The batters hit 23 maximums in 36.1 overs. Here's the summary:
Brief scores: LSG 193/5 (Nicholas Pooran 70, Pat Cummins 2/29) beat SRH 190/9 (Travis Head 47, Shardul Thakur 4/34) by 5 wickets.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS