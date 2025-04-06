  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 06, 2025 06:41 IST
SRH will play their 3rd home match (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
SRH will play their 3rd home match (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host its third IPL 2025 match on April 6. Home team SunRisers Hyderabad will play against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the Super Sunday clash.

Ad

SRH have won one and lost one match on home turf this season. Meanwhile, GT have not lost a single away match this season. The Titans will start as the favorites to beat the SunRisers.

Before Pat Cummins and Gill walk out for the toss, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Teams batting second have won 44 times in the 79 IPL matches hosted by Hyderabad. It would not be surprising if the team winning the toss opts to field first.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are some other important numbers to know from the previous 79 games played in Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 79

Won by teams batting first: 35

Won by teams batting second: 44

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 215/6 - SRH vs PBKS, 2024

Average first innings score: 163.

Ad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

pitch report

The pitch in Hyderabad is generally flat. Bowlers do not receive much help from the conditions, while batters can hit fours and sixes at will.

The pitch report will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. Batters can expect another batter-friendly surface and should aim to score at least 200 runs.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by this stadium. SRH scored 190/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Aniket Verma's blistering cameo. In response, LSG chased down the 191-run target in just 16.1 overs.

Ad

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur bagged four wickets for the visitors. The batters hit 23 maximums in 36.1 overs. Here's the summary:

Brief scores: LSG 193/5 (Nicholas Pooran 70, Pat Cummins 2/29) beat SRH 190/9 (Travis Head 47, Shardul Thakur 4/34) by 5 wickets.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी