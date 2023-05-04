SRH vs KKR head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. It is the reverse fixture between the two former IPL-winning teams. Earlier this season, SRH battled KKR in Kolkata and recorded a comfortable win.

Harry Brook was the hero for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The SRH batter smacked his maiden IPL ton to help the Orange Army register an away win.

Before tonight's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad 15-9. Although SRH won the first meeting between the two teams in IPL 2023, KKR have a decent lead against them in their overall head-to-head record.

SRH joined the IPL in 2013, and since then, have had 24 matches against KKR. The Orange Army has defeated the two-time champions nine times and will be keen to record their 10th win against Kolkata tonight.

Matches Played - 24.

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9.

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 15.

Matches with No Results - 0.

SRH vs KKR head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will play host to the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match tonight in IPL 2023. The head-to-head record between SRH and KKR at this venue stands at 3-3.

The last time Hyderabad played host to a match between these two teams was on April 21, 2019. SRH defeated KKR by nine wickets with five overs to spare in that contest.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 3

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their last five matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR beat SRH twice in IPL 2021. In 2022, both teams defeated each other once. Hyderabad won the previous battle against Kolkata in IPL 2023.

Before their upcoming match starts, here's a look at the summary of their last five encounters:

SRH (228/4) beat KKR (205/7) by 23 runs, Apr 14, 2023. KKR (177/6) beat SRH (123/8) by 45 runs, May 14, 2022. SRH (176/3) beat KKR (175/8) by 7 wickets, Apr 15, 2022. KKR (119/4) beat SRH (115/8) by 6 wickets, Oct 3, 2021. KKR (187/6) beat SRH (177/5) by 10 runs, Apr 11, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes