SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Cricket fans witnessed another last-ball finish in IPL 2023 last night (May 4) as the Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Varun Chakravarthy stole the show with a tight spell of 1/20 in the second innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana surprised the fans by not using Chakravarthy in the first half of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. He brought him into the attack in the 11th over.

Rana also entrusted the responsibility of defending nine runs off the last over to Varun, and the mystery spinner did not disappoint his captain. Chakravarthy conceded only three runs off his six balls, helping KKR win the contest by five runs.

In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, stats, and award winners from Match 47 of IPL 2023.

List of all award winners in SRH vs KKR match, IPL 2023

Varun Chakravarthy won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 1/20. The mystery spinner conceded only 17 runs in his first three overs while bowling in the slog overs. He dismissed Abdul Samad in the 20th over and did not allow SRH to score nine runs.

Here's a list of all the award winners from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match:

Player of the Match: Varun Chakravarthy (1/20)

Game-changer of the Match: Aiden Markram (86 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Aiden Markram (catch to dismiss Nitish Rana)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Andre Russell (22 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (101 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (strike rate of 180)

Most Fours of the Match: Rinku Singh (4 fours)

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana were the top-scorers for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku aggregated 46 runs, while Rana scored a 31-ball 42. Their contributions helped KKR score 171/9 in 20 overs. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged two wickets each for the home team.

In reply, SRH lost four wickets in 6.2 overs, but a 70-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram brought the Orange Army back into the contest. KKR's Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur took wickets at crucial moments, turning the momentum in KKR's favor.

The equation came down to nine runs off six balls. Abdul Samad was in the middle for SRH, but he could not get the job done as the Orange Army suffered a five-run loss.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders game

It was an eventful IPL 2023 match between SRH and KKR last night in Hyderabad. Here's a look at some interesting stats emerging from Match 47 of IPL 2023:

Rinku Singh now has the most runs by a batter in death overs (17-20) of this year's matches. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter has scored 161 runs so far. Shimron Hetmyer is second on the list with 144 runs. Mayank Markande has the best economy rate among bowlers who have bowled at least 100 balls in the ongoing season. He has an economy rate of 6.54 after the match against KKR.

