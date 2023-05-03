SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday (May 4). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this exciting clash.

After losing back-to-back games against MI and DC, Sunrisers Hyderabad won a close contest against the Delhi Capitals by nine runs. However, they are still struggling in the bottom half of the points table with six points, winning just three of their eight games so far.

Batting first, Abhishek Sharma (67) and Heinrich Klassen (53) hit quick-fire fifties and helped the team post a strong total of 197/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Mitchell Marsh (63) and Philip Salt (59) helped the Capitals get off to a brilliant start.

But it wasn't enough as Mayank Markande picked up two crucial wickets at an impressive economy rate of five and earned a hard-fought victory for his team.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, desperately need a win as they have won only once in their previous four games. This includes a seven-wicket loss against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game. They are currently placed eighth with as many points, winning three of their nine games so far.

After being asked to bat, the Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 179/7, courtesy of a brilliant knock from Rahmanulah Gurbaz. The Afghan batter scored 81 runs off just 39 balls at a strike rate of 207.69.

However, the bowlers failed to make an impact with the ball as the Titans easily chased down the total with 13 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 47, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 4, 2023, Thursday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer a balanced track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while the spinners will be able to extract turn in the middle overs. The batters will need to be a bit cautious initially, while they can exploit the conditions later on.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast

Light rain is predicted on Thursday in Hyderabad, with temperatures expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have found the right combination and expect them to go with the same on Thursday.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Expect Anukul Roy to come into the side in place of Shardul Thakur, who failed to impress against the Titans.

Probable XI

Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad came out on top when both these teams faced each other earlier this season. However, the spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma are expected to expose the weak middle order of the home team and secure a victory for the Knight Riders on Thursday.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the Match 47 of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

