SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

Both teams are struggling to stay alive in the playoffs race. Kolkata are eighth with six points from nine games. Hyderabad also have six points from eight matches, but are below KKR due to an inferior net run rate.

SRH will go into Thursday’s clash with some confidence, having gotten the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine runs in their last match. Batting first, Hyderabad did well to post 197/6 as Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen notched up half-centuries. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande then claimed 2/20 as SRH held DC to 188/6.

KKR were hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their previous IPL 2023 encounter. Despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 81 off 39 balls, Kolkata were held to 179/7. Gujarat chased down the target in 17.5 overs as KKR’s bowlers failed to make an impact.

Today's SRH vs KKR toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Nitish Rana said:

“Looks like a good wicket. Would like to put up a good score on the board and then restrict the opposition.”

Kolkata have made two changes - Jason Roy is back in place of David Wiese; Vaibhav Arora replaces N Jagadeeshan. For SRH, pacer Kartik Tyagi is part of the 16.

SRH vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya

Today's SRH vs KKR pitch report

Daren Ganga describes the surface as a typical Hyderabad pitch - bereft of grass and very hard. There has been some rain over the past two days and it could be a bit slow initially. Spin could be critical tonight with the pitch expected to turn.

Today's SRH vs KKR match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai

SRH vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Sai Darshan Kumar

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

