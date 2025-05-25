SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

SunRisers Hyderab (SRH)ad will play their final league game of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 25. This match does not hold much significance, and both teams will play for pride.
It is a home match for SRH, but BCCI has allotted the hosting rights of this game to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in the new schedule. The pitch in Delhi is great for batting, and a run-fest could be on the cards between SRH and KKR on May 25.
Before Pat Cummins and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for the toss one last time in IPL 2025, here's a short preview for the clash between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details
Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 68, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, May 25, 7:30 pm IST.
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Delhi before the two captains come out for the coin toss. Generally, Delhi offers batter-friendly surfaces, and bowlers will have troubles to keep a check on the run-flow.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted in Delhi during the match between SRH and KKR on May 25. Temperature will stay in the range of 30 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels will be approximately 71%.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs
SunRisers Hyderabad
Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Atharva Taide, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Zeeshan Ansari (Impact Player).
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun CV, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
