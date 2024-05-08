SRH vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. SRH have 12 points from 11 matches, with six wins and five losses, while LSG also have 12 points from 11 games but are below Hyderabad on net run rate.

In their previous match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were held to 173-8 as Travis Head top-scored with 48 off 30. In the chase, Mumbai were reduced to 31-3, but Suryakumar Yadav's stunning hundred took them home in just 17.2 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, were thumped by 98 runs by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, LSG conceded 235-6 as Sunil Narine clobbered 81 off 39. In the chase, Lucknow folded up for 137 in 16.1 overs as Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three scalps each.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have met three times in the IPL, with LSG winning all three contests. In their last meeting, Lucknow won by seven wickets in an away clash.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs LSG head-to-head record in Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have met once in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Lucknow won in May 2023 by seven wickets. LSG chased down 183 as Prerak Mankad starred with 64* off 45, while Nicholas Pooran clubbed 44* off 13.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

As mentioned earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have met thrice in the IPL, with Lucknow winning all three matches.

Here's a summary of the three SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants games:

LSG (185/3) beat SRH (182/6) by 7 wickets, May 13, 2023

LSG (127/5) beat SRH (121/8) by 5 wickets, April 7, 2023

LSG (169/7) beat SRH (157/9) by 12 runs, April 4, 2022

