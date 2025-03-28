SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 7

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squared off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27, in match number seven of IPL 2025. LSG completed a comfortable five-wicket victory to get off the mark on the points table.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, SRH were in a spot of bother, courtesy of Shardul Thakur's stunning bowling. The pacer dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma and last-match centurion Ishan Kishan off successive deliveries in the third over.

Hyderabad's batting lynchpin Travis Head delivered yet again, scoring 47 runs off 28 deliveries. Aniket Verma and Nitish Reddy chipped in with valuable knocks of 36 (13 balls) and 32 (28 balls), respectively.

Skipper Pat Cummins struck three sixes in the death overs, helping his team register 190/9 in 20 overs. Thakur was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a four-wicket haul.

Ad

Trending

LSG's Nicholas Pooran stole the show with his blistering batting exploits in the run chase, finishing with 70 runs in just 25 balls. Opener Mitchell Marsh also notched up a fine half-century, scoring 52 runs off 32 deliveries.

The Lucknow-based side chased the target in 16.1 overs to clinch their maiden win of the season. With the win, they jumped to the second spot in the points table, while Hyderabad are sixth in the standings with one win from two outings.

Ad

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Prince Yadav bamboozles Travis Head with a full delivery

LSG pacer provided his team with a massive breakthrough by removing the well-set Travis Head in the eighth over. The swashbuckling batter cleared his front leg off a full-length delivery and looked to play a lofted shot on the onside.

Ad

However, he didn't get any connection, missing the ball completely. The ball crashed into the stumps and Head narrowly missed out on a half-century. Yadav got the big fish and claimed his maiden IPL wicket.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yadav bowled a tidy spell in the contest, finishing with figures of 4-0-29-1. He was also involved in Heinrich Klaasen's run out.

#2 Shardul Thakur bowls magical third over in SRH vs LSG clash

Shardul Thakur was on fire in the match. He drew first blood for LSG by sending back Abhishek Sharma on the first ball of his second over in the powerplay. It was a short-pitched delivery and the southpaw was caught by Nicholas Pooran at deep square leg.

Ad

The right-arm pacer struck again on the very next delivery, dismissing Ishan Kishan for a golden duck. The keeper-batter was strangled down the leg side and was out caught behind.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Thakur also claimed the wickets of Abhinav Manohar and Mohammad Shami, recording figures of 4-0-34-4. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

#3 SRH owner Kavya Maran's expressions

Kavya Maran is known to be one of the most passionate team owners and is a regular feature in the stands during SRH's matches. She was in attendance for the side's clash with LSG as well.

Ad

Maran's expressions caught the attention of many viewers. In the sixth over of the SRH innings, Nicholas Pooran dropped Travis Head's catch. Maran was super tense when the ball was in the air.

After the catch was dropped, Maran jumped out of her seat and then heaved a sigh of relief. She was totally involved in the match, and animated reactions were a big talking point among the fans.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback