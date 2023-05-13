SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Full list of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Scorecard & Records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) trounced the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last over to win Match 58 of the IPL 2023 by seven wickets. The match was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13.

After opting to bat first in a day game, Hyderabad scored 182/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Heinrich Klassen top-scored with 47 runs, while Krunal Pandya finished with 2/24.

LSG hunted down the total with four balls to spare. Prerak Mankad played well for his 64* off 45 balls. Nicholas Pooran played a blinder of an innings and scored 44* off just 13 balls.

Now that the SRH vs LSG match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Prerak Mankad recieving the honors [IPLT20]

Playing only his second IPL game, Prerak Mankad showed great courage and temperament. Batting at No. 3, he played almost 16 overs and scored 64* runs from 45 balls. The youngster bagged the Player of the Match.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Prerak Mankad (64* off 45 balls)

Game-changer of the Match: Prerak Mankad

Catch of the Match: Abdul Samad

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Prerak Mankad

Striker of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (strike rate of 338.8)

Most Fours in the Match: Prerak Mankad (7 fours)

Longest Six: Marcus Stoinis

SRH vs LSG, Match Scorecard

SRH batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

After SRH opted to bat first, Henrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad dished out impressive knocks as SunRisers piled a stiff 182/6 on the board. The pair added 58 runs from 40 balls as Klaasen fell for 47(29) while trying to clear the ropes. Samad returned unbeaten on 37(25), including one boundary and four maximums.

Krunal Pandya was the most effective bowler for Lucknow as he picked two wickets and conceded 24 runs in his four overs.

LSG batting scorecard vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

Lucknow put on a superb reply with the bat despite SRH bowlers kept it right for the first half of the innings. While Quinton de Kock lost his wicket after a good start, LSG could only make 75 in their first 12 overs.

Prerak Mankad, 29, kept his cool and batted throughout, making a vital 64* in the second process. Marcus Stoinis put the impetus in the innings with his 25-ball 40 before Nicholas Pooran went berserk right from ball one.

The Caribbean hard-hitter clobbered three back-to-back sixes and scored a match-winning 44* off 13 balls. As a result, the visitors won the game by seven wickets and four balls to spare.

SRH vs LSG: Top records and stats from the match

Krunal Pandya and Prerak Mankad after the game [IPLT20]

The entertaining game, which had its ebbs and flows, also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between SRH and LSG:

Nicholas Pooran struck a mind-blowing 44* off 13. His strike rate was 338.46, which is now the highest ever against SRH in a single innings. While Pooran had a terrific day, LSG opener Kyle Mayers had a day to forget. He struggled his way to a 14-ball 2. Mayers' strike rate was 14.29 in the game. This is the lowest ever strike rate against the SunRisers in a IPL game. Our of SRH's 182 first innings runs, their batters added 177 runs with the bat. Other five runs were extras by the LSG bowlers. SRH's 177 runs were their most runs in a IPL innings, without any one scoring a fifty. Their previous highest was 170 against Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2018 finals.

Poll : 0 votes