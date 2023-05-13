SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13.

The game will be significant, keeping the tight playoff scenarios in mind. Looking at the points table, Hyderabad are ninth with eight points from 10 matches. However, they have won two of their last three games.

In their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), they pulled off an incredible chase of 215, registering a win off the last ball. SRH, though, need to find consistency to stay alive in the tournament.

Lucknow, meanwhile, are fifth with 11 points from as many matches. However, they have lost a bit of rhythm in recent games. Skipper KL Rahul being ruled out due to injury hasn’t helped their cause.

They have lost three of their last five games, with one match being rained out. In their previous encounter, they got hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by 56 runs.

Today's SRH vs LSG toss result

SRH have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Aiden Markram said:

“Looks a pretty good wicket, slightly on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them.”

Hyderabad have picked batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh in their squad. For LSG, Yudhvir Singh and Prerak Mankad come in for Mohsin Khan and Deepak Hooda.

SRH vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Hyderabad subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

Today's SRH vs LSG pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the wicket looks pretty dry. It's flat and hard and there won't be much movement. Looks like a pitch where around 170-180 runs can easily be scored.

Today's SRH vs LSG match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma.

SRH vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

