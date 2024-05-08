SRH vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

There isn't much to separate the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of Match 57 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). They come into the contest, to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 8, with similar recent form and aspirations.

Hyderabad have won only two of their last five matches, and that figure could've been even worse if not for Rovman Powell missing a full toss off the last ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In their most recent game, they were comprehensively outdone by a Suryakumar Yadav masterclass despite threatening to curtail the chase early.

Lucknow, meanwhile, have fared slightly better of late, with three wins in their last five. They too are on the back of a defeat, though, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) making a mockery of their bowling at the Ekana Stadium.

Both SRH and LSG have 12 points from 11 matches, making this a vital context in the top-four race. The Super Giants' net run rate took a big hit in their last game, so they find themselves two spots below the SunRisers, who are fourth. They don't have any more wiggle room.

Can SRH make the most of the beginning of their home run to round off the league stage? Or will LSG move into third place with a win?

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Win Probability: Hyderabad bank on home venue to secure two points

SRH's red-hot batting unit has cooled off after a bright start. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have produced barely any returns over the last few matches, with the former yet to record a half-century in IPL 2024. Travis Head hasn't been his fluent best, either.

However, a return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could bring the best out of SRH's power-hitters. LSG haven't been too penetrative in the powerplay, and if Head and Abhishek set a platform, the middle order could do its job in the middle overs.

Ravi Bishnoi has experienced a slight upturn in form, but it's hard to see the Lucknow spin attack being able to contain Hyderabad's batters. And with their pace attack not inspiring much confidence either, the visitors could be in for a long night.

The SunRisers also have the bowlers to make the most of the conditions in Hyderabad. While they'd ideally like more options in the spin department, their pacers have used cutters and slower balls effectively so far. Pat Cummins has led the way in that regard, and the same can be expected this time around as well.

LSG are an unpredictable team that generally find a way to get things done, and SRH's form hasn't been too convincing of late. Despite that, though, the home side should start this encounter as the favorites.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 57 of IPL 2024.

