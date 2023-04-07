"Kisi TikToker ki Haaye Lag gayi"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's victory against SRH in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 10th match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 7. It is the second straight win for LSG at their home ground.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat first on a tricky surface. The Hyderabad batters struggled miserably for runs as they crawled their way to 121/8 in 20 overs.

Abdul Samad (21* off 10 balls) played a vital cameo to finish the innings on a high. Krunal Pandya (3/18) was the pick of the Lucknow bowlers.

LSG scored 13 runs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first over to get the ball rolling in the chase. It was very hard for the SunRisers to get back into the game from there with a small total behind them.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Bhuvneshwar dismissed Kyle Mayers (13) and Deepak Hooda inside the powerplay. However, the wickets did not impact LSG's chase detrimentally.

Krunal Pandya (34) and KL Rahul (35) played sensibly to take their side near the target. LSG eventually reached 127/5 in 16 overs to win the match comfortably by five wickets.

SRH skipper Markram reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"Probably looking to get to that 150-160 mark would have kept us in the game but we lost wickets. We sort of realized that it wasn't a great wicket for batting just according to history in previous games. But we were ready to scrap it out and fight but ultimately they bowled really well. Good effort (with the ball)."

"Obviously we didn't get enough to work with but they tried hard and fought hard. (On their next game against Punjab Kings at home) It's going to be different conditions once again. The team's played a game already but the great thing about it it's a new game of cricket beginning on Sunday."

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. They expressed the same through hilarious memes on social media platforms.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 memes

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Poll : 0 votes