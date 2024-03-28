SRH vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 8

The world witnessed history on Wednesday, March 27, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a 31-run victory over Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers registered the highest-ever total in the IPL, posting 277/3 on the board after being asked to bat first. Heinrich Klaasen led the team's efforts with a sublime knock of 80* off 34 balls, comprising four fours and seven sixes. At the top, Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) and Travis Head (62 off 24) were sensational as well. Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla picked a solitary wicket each for Mumbai.

During the chase, MI got off to a terrific start with Ishan Kishan firing on all cylinders. However, Shahbaz Ahmed broke the 56-run opening stand by dismissing Kishan for 34 off 13. Soon, Rohit (26 off 12) also perished to Pat Cummins, and MI were under pressure.

Although Tilak Varma (64 off 34) and Naman Dhir (30 off 14) gave MI fans some hope, their dismissals turned the tide in SRH's favor. In the end, Tim David (42* off 22) remained unbeaten as MI managed 246/5 and lost by 31 runs. Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins picked two wickets each for the home team.

With 523 runs being scored across two innings, this game witnessed the highest aggregate score in a T20 encounter ever. Moreover, 38 sixes (SRH 18, MI 20) were hit in the match, which is now the highest in an IPL game.

On that note, let's check out the three top moments from the record-breaking game between MI and SRH:

1) Head-start

Returning to the IPL after seven years, Travis Head laid a strong platform with his ball-striking abilities. He lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the third over, smashing Kwena Maphaka for 22 runs. The southpaw was smart enough to score boundaries against short balls and fuller deliveries throughout the innings.

In the sixth over, Head made full use of fielding restrictions to slam 23 runs off Gerald Coetzee. However, the Proteas fast bowler dismissed Head (62 off 24) in his next over. Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma continued SRH's momentum with his relentless hitting.

2) Klaasen's class-act

After the platform for a mammoth score was laid by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, it was time for the experienced duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram to maintain the tempo.

Arriving at the crease in the 12th over, Heinrich Klaasen gave a glimpse of his good form by hitting a six off the second ball he faced. Thereafter, the wicket-keeper batter sent the ball all-around the park and impressed fans with his hitting.

In the last over, Klaasen hit two sixes and a four to help SRH post 277 on the board.

3) Naman Dhir's dismissal

After Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed, all eyes were on the young duo of Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma. Many were doubtful about their ability to maintain the required net run-rate, but they managed to do so after learning about the surface.

Playing in his only second IPL game, Dhir was aggressive in his approach in the partnership with Varma. The right-handed batter put away the bad deliveries, with Tilak Varma playing a slightly more sedate role alongside him.

Just when things were starting to look bright for the visitors, Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Dhir (30 off 14). The duo stitched together a 84-run stand off just 37 balls.

The wicket certainly broke MI's momentum as the new batter, Hardik Pandya (24 off 20), took time to settle down on the crease. Although Varma continued his onslaught, he was soon dismissed for 64 off 34 by Cummins.