SRH vs MI, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), two teams who are languishing in the bottom half of the standings, are set to clash in the 25th match of IPL 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18.

SRH will be confident after their big win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing.

Playing at Eden Gardens, KKR skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. Harry Brook, who failed to make an impact in his first three outings for SRH, smacked a magnificent century for the visitors.

Captain Aiden Markram supported Brook with a well-compiled half-century, while Abhishek Sharma chipped in with a quick-fire 32 to help SRH finish on 228/4. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 3/22 in 2.1 overs.

Chasing 229 for victory, KKR scored 205/7 in their 20 overs. Rinku Singh smashed another half-century while captain Nitish Rana top-scored with a 41-ball 75. But the other KKR batters could not get going, leading to their second loss in IPL 2023.

Scorecard of MI from their last IPL 2023 game

MI will also head into tonight's game on the back of a resounding win over KKR.

Playing their second home game of the season, MI trounced KKR by five wickets to win their second consecutive fixture at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing 186, Ishan Kishan got off to a flier as he cracked five boundaries and as many maximums to bring up a vital knock of 58 from just 25 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav's 43 and Tilak Verma's 30 took MI closer to the target before Tim David provided the finishing touches with his 24* as the hosts cruised home with 14 balls in hand.

For KKR, youngster Suyash Sharma continued to impress as he took two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma missed the toss due to a stomach bug. Suryakumar, the acting captain, called for Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss.

While Mumbai did pick up an early wicket in the form of Narayan Jagadeesan, the game was turned around by Venkatesh Iyer. The southpaw who batted at No. 3, lofted anything that fell into his arc and immediately let his intentions know.

Venkatesh was the sole encouraging factor for the visitors as the MI bowlers continued to pick up wickets from one end. In just 49 balls, he completed his first IPL century after taking 23 balls to reach his fifty.

