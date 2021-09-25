SRH vs PBKS head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 37

After losing to the Delhi Capitals in their first game of IPL 2021 UAE leg, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will head to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight to clash with the seventh-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS). Like SRH, PBKS suffered a defeat in their opening fixture of the United Arab Emirates leg.

The Punjab Kings needed four runs to win off the final over in their match against the Rajasthan Royals. Although they had lost only two wickets prior to the 20th over, PBKS somehow found a way to lose by two runs.

The KL Rahul-led outfit will be keen to forget the match against RR and make a fresh start to their 2021 Indian Premier League season in Sharjah tonight. SRH and PBKS met once earlier this year, where Hyderabad beat Punjab by nine wickets.

SRH fans will hope for a similar performance from their side. Before Hyderabad crosses swords with Punjab for the second time in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings by 12-5. As mentioned ahead, SRH recorded a comfortable win against PBKS in their first meeting of IPL 2021.

When the two teams battled in the UAE last year, both franchises beat each other once. PBKS successfully defended a 127-run target against SRH in their previous game in the Gulf country.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 37 of IPL 2021

David Warner is the highest run-getter in IPL matches between SRH and PBKS. The southpaw has scored 698 runs for Hyderabad in games against Punjab.

Chris Gayle has amassed 182 runs for the Punjab Kings in matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see if he is picked for the IPL 2021 fixture later tonight.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the record for the most wickets (19) in SRH vs. PBKS matches. His best figures against Punjab are 5/19.

Arshdeep Singh has accounted for six wickets in battles between SRH and PBKS. The left-arm fast bowler scalped five wickets in his previous IPL 2021 match.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee