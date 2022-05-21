SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats for Match 70, IPL 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final league game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 22. It is a dead rubber as none of the two franchises have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Both teams will be keen to try out some of their benched players ahead of the new season. PBKS and SRH currently hold the seventh and eighth positions in the points table respectively. The winner of this game can finish fifth in the final standings.

With pride at stake tomorrow at Wankhede Stadium, here's a look at the head-to-head stats of SRH and PBKS before the final league game of the season.

IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record

SunRisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings 13-6. The Hyderabad-based franchise registered a win against their upcoming rivals earlier this season.

Last 5 SRH vs PBKS match results

SunRisers Hyderabad lead 3-2 in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against Punjab Kings. Here's a summary of their last five battles:

SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, Apr 17, 2022 PBKS (125/7) beat SRH (120/7) by 5 runs, Sep 25, 2021 SRH (121/1) beat PBKS (120) by 9 wickets, Apr 21, 2021 PBKS (126/7) beat SRH (114) by 12 runs, Oct 24, 2020 SRH (201/6) beat PBKS (132) by 69 runs, Oct 8, 2020

Last 5 match results of SRH at Wankhede Stadium

SunRisers Hyderabad have won one of their three matches at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They emerged victorious in their last game on this ground against the Mumbai Indians (MI) but went down against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier.

Here's a summary of their last three matches at this stadium:

SRH (193/6) beat MI (190/7) by 3 runs, May 17 RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8 GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 27

Last 5 match results of PBKS at Wankhede Stadium

Even the Punjab Kings have a 1-2 win-loss record at this venue in IPL 2022. PBKS won their only match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but succumbed to defeats against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Here's a summary of their last three matches on this ground:

RR (190/4) beat PBKS (189/5) by 6 wickets, May 7 PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, Apr 25 KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, Apr 1

