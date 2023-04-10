SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 14

IPL 2023's 14th match happened last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, where home team Sunrisers Hyderabad squared off against the Punjab Kings. PBKS were undefeated in IPL 2023 heading into this match, while SRH were yet to register their first win.

Many fans expected the Kings to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2023, but the Hyderabad-based franchise produced a brilliant performance to register an eight-wicket victory.

Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Markande were the stars for SRH.

Punjab Kings batted first and put 143 runs on the board. They collapsed to 88/9 courtesy of Mayank Markande's four-wicket haul, but the 10th wicket pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee guided PBKS to respectabke total. Dhawan remained not out on 99*.

Chasing 144, SRH's openers Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal could not impress much, but number three batter Rahul Tripathi smacked 74* off 48 to help his team win the game by eight wickets. Captain Aiden Markram supported him to perfection with an unbeaten 21-ball 37*.

The game between SRH and PBKS entertained the fans a lot. Here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz among the fans during yesterday's IPL 2023 match.

#1 Arshdeep Singh makes a comeback against Harry Brook

Arshdeep Singh is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world right now. The left-arm fast bowler was the only Punjab Kings pacer to take a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Singh dismissed Harry Brook in the fourth over of the innings. Fans should note that Brook hit Singh for two fours in the same over. The left-arm pacer then made a comeback and rattled Brook's stumps on the fifth ball of the over to help PBKS get their first wicket.

#2 Both teams lose a review on the same ball

During the 12th over of Punjab Kings' innings, both teams lost one review each on the same ball. It happened on the fifth ball of the innings, where Umran Malik bowled a delivery to Rahul Chahar down the leg side.

SRH appealed for a caught behind, while PBKS felt it was a wide. Both teams opted for a DRS. The third umpire found no contact between bat and ball and did not call it a wide as well because the batter had shuffled a bit.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan's reply to Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation ceremony

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan said, "I hope you'll be happy with my strike rate, Harsha". Shikhar Dhawan said, "I hope you'll be happy with my strike rate, Harsha". https://t.co/YxtBAPKdQc

A few days ago, Harsha Bhogle tweeted about Shikhar Dhawan's strike rate after the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Here's what Bhogle tweeted:

"Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt."

Last night in IPL 2023 against SRH, Dhawan scored 99 runs off 66 balls at a strike rate of 150. He won the Player of the Match award as well. Speaking with Bhogle at the post-match presentation, Dhawan said:

"I hope you're happy with my strike rate today (chuckles)."

