SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings by eight wickets in IPL 2023 last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Markande were the architects of SRH's win.

Markande made his debut for SRH last night and scalped four wickets against PBKS. He dismissed Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, and Rahul Chahar, and returned figures of 4/15 in his four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for PBKS and remained unbeaten till the end. He scored 99 runs off 66 balls, smashing 12 fours and 5 sixes. PBKS were down to 88/9 at one stage, but Dhawan's fantastic batting performance helped them set a 144-run target for the home side.

PBKS bowlers started well in the second innings. They kept SRH down to 45/2 in 8.3 overs, dismissing their openers Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal.

Rahul Tripathi then launched an attack on the PBKS bowlers, scoring 74 runs off just 48 deliveries. Tripathi whacked 10 fours and 3 sixes to help SRH win the match by eight wickets.

It was a memorable night for the SRH fans as their team recorded a win on home soil. Here's a list of the three records that were broken during the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan set a new record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century by just one run (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan remained not out on 99 off 66 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He batted at a strike rate of 150, smashing 12 fours and 5 sixes. Dhawan missed out on a hundred by just one run in yesterday's IPL 2023 match.

The Punjab Kings captain set a new record for the highest score, while remaining not out, in the 90s, in IPL history. It was his fourth unbeaten score of 90 or more in IPL history. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and David Warner have scored three unbeaten 90s each.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee broke Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee added 55 runs for the 10th wicket (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Punjab Kings slumped to 88/9 in their innings. It looked like the Mohali-based franchise would fail to touch the 100-run mark as debutant Mohit Rathee walked out to bat at number 11.

However, Rathee held one end and built a 55-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. Rathee's contribution was just one run off two balls in the partnership.

Dhawan and Rathee broke former Rajasthan Royals players Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot's record of the highest 10th wicket partnership. Curran and Rajpoot had a 31-run partnership against KKR in 2020.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan broke Ruturaj Gaikwad's record in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan now has the most runs in IPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to reach 200 runs in IPL 2023 with his amazing knock last night. He now has 225 runs to his name after three innings. The left-handed batter broke Ruturaj Gaikwad's record for the most runs this season so far. Gaikwad has 189 runs in three matches.

Dhawan also owns the record for the most fours in this season now. After hitting 12 fours against SRH, Dhawan has a total of 27 fours to his name, while David Warner has slipped to the second spot with 21.

