SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 14th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Punjab Kings. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are having a tough time in this year’s competition. They have played two games so far and lost both. They suffered a heavy loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game and failed to bounce back as they lost to the Lucknow Super Giants in their last fixture.

After electing to bat first, the Sunrisers’ batters faltered as they never got going and only managed to score 121 in their 20 overs, with Rahul Tripathi top-scoring with 35. The bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets but the Super Giants chased down the total with four overs to spare. The Sunrisers need to bring out their A-game to grab their first win.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have got off to a fantastic start to IPL 2023. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game by seven runs. PBKS then carried forward the winning momentum to beat the Rajasthan Royals in a mouth-watering affair by five runs.

Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh (60) contributed at the top of the order as the Kings posted a mammoth 197 on the board. Nathan Ellis bowled beautifully and picked up four wickets as it helped them restrict the Royals to 192/7 to win the game. The Kings will be high in confidence and will look to make it three in three in the competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Details:

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match 14, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 9th 2022, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the players can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may get some assistance from the deck.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

We may see Marco Jansen come into the side in place of T Natarajan on Sunday.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan/Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Punjab Kings

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the competition. The Sunrisers are yet to win a game so far whereas the Kings are unbeaten. The Sunrisers need to find the right combination to challenge the Kings on Sunday.

Punjab Kings look a settled unit and expect them to stay unbeaten.

Prediction: Punjab Kings to win this clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

