SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9. This will be the second match of the doubleheader. While Hyderabad are yet to register their first win in the competition, Punjab have won both their matches, albeit by slender margins.

Despite a new captain in charge, SRH’s old woes continue. Their batting has been pedestrian in both matches. After being held to 131/8 in response to Rajasthan Royals’ 203/5 in their first game, they managed only 121/8 in their previous clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Hyderabad’s batters will have to pull up their socks.

PBKS will be pleased with the way they have started their journey in IPL 2023. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh cracked excellent fifties against the Rajasthan Royals. Nathan Ellis then claimed four key wickets to stifle RR’s charge in the chase. Arshdeep Singh too has been among the wickets although he has gone for a few runs.

Today's SRH vs PBKS toss result

SRH have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aiden Markram said:

“Looks like a good surface. The atmosphere has been pretty calm; hopefully we can get a win.”

Hyderabad have handed out caps to Heinrich Klaasen and Mayank Markande. Matthew Short comes in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa for Punjab.

SRH vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Today's SRH vs PBKS pitch report

Simon Doull and Simon Katich say we've moved from red soil to black soil. It's certainly dry. Can see a few cracks. Expect a little bit of swing with the new ball. Should spin a little bit more than we saw the other day. It's devoid of grass as well. All in all, a pretty good surface.

Today's SRH vs PBKS match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh.

SRH vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

