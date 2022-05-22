SRH vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 70

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the last game of the league stage but will not have any impact on the playoffs, as the top four teams have already been confirmed.

Both Hyderabad and Punjab will be playing only for pride and will be keen to sign off their disappointing campaigns on a high. SRH ended their five-match losing streak in their previous game, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by three runs.

Kane Williamson finally moved into the middle order, while Priyam Garg, opening in place of the New Zealander, contributed 42 off 26. Hyderabad will be without Williamson for Sunday’s game, as he left the bio-bubble for the birth of his child.

Punjab, meanwhile, were poor in their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC), failing to chase down 160. Their performance was a microcosm of their inconsistency in IPL 2022, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Today's IPL toss result

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Hyderabad’s captain for the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, said about the decision:

“It’s the same wicket as the last game, so good chances it may get slow. We're looking to post a good score."

SRH have made two changes: Romario Shepherd and J Suchith have come in for Williamson and T Natarajan, respectively. PBKS, meanwhile, have made three changes. Nathan Ellis has come in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa; Shahrukh Khan is in for Rahul Chahar, and Prerak Mankad replaces Rishi Dhawan.

SRH vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing XIs

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra.

PBKS squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.

SRH vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nikhil Patwardhan.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

Edited by Bhargav