SRH vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2020 Eliminator

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL playoff game in four years when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. The Bangalore-based franchise have not won a single game in the last two weeks, and their poor form heading into the knockout phase is certainly a cause for concern.

Meanwhile, the Orange Army have a ton of momentum on their side, having defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals, and the Mumbai Indians in their last three matches. It is noteworthy that all the three franchises mentioned above have qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

The David Warner-led outfit will aim to register their fourth consecutive win and inch a step closer to their second IPL title. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are unlikely to allow them an easy win.

Over the last few years, SRH and RCB have battled in some close encounters. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their last meeting in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 9-7 in the head-to-head record. Both teams have defeated each other once in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking of their IPL playoffs record, these two franchises contested the IPL 2016 final, in which SRH prevailed by eight runs.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

David Warner has aggregated 576 runs in SRH vs RCB matches. However, he has failed to touch double digits against them in IPL 2020.

Josh Philippe was the top run-scorer for RCB in their last game against SRH. It will be interesting to see if he gets a place in the playing XI on Friday.

Rashid Khan has taken eight wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but in IPL 2020, he has only dismissed one RCB batsman so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 15 wickets versus the Orange Army in IPL. He bowled a tidy spell of 2/19 in the last game.