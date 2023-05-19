SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 65

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded their second consecutive win in IPL 2023 last night (May 18). Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, RCB defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets and inched a step closer to the playoffs.

Virat Kohli was the architect of RCB's win over SRH. After recording twin golden ducks against the Orange Army in IPL 2022, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star whacked a ton last night against the same opponents, that too at their own home venue.

Kohli showed intent right from the word go and smacked two fours off the first two balls bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He went on to register his maiden century of IPL 2023, whacking 12 fours and four maximums. Faf du Plessis supported him well by scoring 71 runs from 47 deliveries.

Earlier in the evening, RCB skipper du Plessis opted to field first after winning the toss. Mohammed Siraj bowled a top-quality spell of 1/17 for the visitors, but Heinrich Klaasen's maiden IPL hundred helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad post 186 runs on the board.

In reply, du Plessis and Kohli's partnership turned the game in RCB's favor. Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell completed the formalities for Bangalore as they registered an eight-wicket win in Match 65 of IPL 2023.

Now that the IPL 2023 match between SRH and RCB is in the history books, here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz among the fans on social media.

#1 Virat Kohli roars in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli played a few good knocks this season, but fans had been waiting for an IPL hundred from his bat for around four years. The wait ended last night at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium when the Royal Challengers Bangalore reached his sixth IPL hundred with a six.

Kohli celebrated in grand fashion by taking off his helmet and raising his bat. Fans and former cricketers lauded the RCB star for his brilliant batting performance against the Orange Army.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen completes his maiden IPL ton with a 6

Before Virat Kohli registered his sixth IPL hundred, Sunrisers Hyderabad star Heinrich Klaasen recorded his maiden ton in the league. The SRH star also reached the milestone with a six, same as Kohli.

Klaasen became the fourth overseas wicket-keeper to score a hundred in an IPL match. Courtesy of his 104-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Klaasen has joined Adam Gilchrist, Quinton de Kock, and Jonny Bairstow in an elite group of overseas wicket-keeper batters.

#3 Mayank Dagar's splendid effort goes in vain

Apart from Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen's centuries, another moment that generated a buzz among fans on social media was Mayank Dagar's magnificent catch. Dagar executed a brilliant dive and held on to a catch of Faf du Plessis in the ninth over of the innings.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh A outstanding catch by Mayank Dagar, but it's no ball. A outstanding catch by Mayank Dagar, but it's no ball. https://t.co/jUpyV1dbvk

Nitish Kumar Reddy fired a full-toss to du Plessis. The RCB captain hit the ball towards the deep mid-wicket region, where Dagar pulled off a screamer. However, the umpires later called it a no-ball as it was the second bouncer of the over. Because of this, Dagar's probable candidate for IPL 2023 catch of the tournament was not counted.

