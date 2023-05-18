SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli lead playoff march

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) furthered their playoff push in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with an important eight-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl, with the away side restricting the Orange Army to 186/5 despite Heinrich Klaasen's sensational century. Du Plessis and Virat Kohli then put on a 172-run opening partnership to take the game away from SRH and seal the two points.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 65 of IPL 2023 against SRH.

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Stellar century stand seals special win

Michael Bracewell's two-wicket over in the powerplay turned the tide

Faf du Plessis: 9/10

Du Plessis rode his luck throughout his innings, with a few missed chances working in his favor. He was sensational once again, though, with his 71 helping him extend his lead atop the Orange Cap standings.

Virat Kohli: 10/10

Kohli was in his element in Hyderabad, notching up his sixth IPL ton. He attacked right from the outset and never slowed down as he reached the three-figure mark in the 18th over. The superstar batter played some sumptuous shots, striking 12 fours and four sixes.

Mahipal Lomror: 5/10

Lomror didn't have much to do against SRH and receives a standard rating.

Glenn Maxwell: 6/10

Maxwell finished things off in the chase and didn't have much else to do in Hyderabad.

Anuj Rawat: 5/10

Rawat was tidy behind the stumps and wasn't required with the bat. He too receives a standard rating.

Michael Bracewell: 8/10

Bracewell's two-wicket over in the powerplay, which saw him dismiss the SRH openers off rather innocuous deliveries, turned the tide in RCB's favor before Klaasen cut loose. The Kiwi was at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Harshal Patel: 6.5/10

Harshal's four overs went for 37 runs as he conceded three fours and a six. We've seen worse performances from him this season, so RCB will be fairly content with his display. The fast bowler castled Klaasen with a beautiful dipping yorker.

Wayne Parnell: 4/10

Parnell, who was the Player of the Match in RCB's previous IPL 2023 game, had a rather uneventful outing in Hyderabad. The left-armer sent down four wicketless overs that went for 37 runs.

Karn Sharma: 1/10

Karn was terrible throughout his spell as he got his lengths all wrong to the SRH middle-order batters. Klaasen, in particular, took a liking to the leg-spinner, whose three overs cost 45 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: 9/10

Siraj was by far RCB's most economical bowler, conceding just 17 runs and dismissing Glenn Phillips. His two overs in the powerplay were expectedly tight and he also rounded off the first innings with an excellent final over that went for just four runs.

Shahbaz Ahmed: 5/10

Shahbaz managed to prise out Aiden Markram but was expensive once again. The left-arm spinner's three overs, which were admittedly at tough stages of the innings, yielded 38 runs.

