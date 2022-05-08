SRH vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 54

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the first match of the double-header.

After five successive wins, SRH's IPL 2022 campaign has gone off-track as they have lost their last two matches. They are in sixth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having registered five wins and as many losses.

RCB, on the other hand, are fourth with six wins and five losses from seven games.

In their last match, Hyderabad went down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 21 runs. The bowling suffered at the hands of David Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 92.

In the chase, they were held to 186 for 8. Skipper Kane Williamson’s poor run continued, which will be a massive worry for the franchise heading into Sunday’s clash.

Bangalore did well to defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs in their previous match. But it was the bowlers who once again did the job, defending a total of 173.

The form of RCB’s big three - Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell - remains under the scanner.

Today's IPL toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat first. After winning the toss, skipper Faf du Plessis said in a light-hearted tone:

"It's nice to win a toss as Kane is winning all of them. We will look to put up a good score on the board."

Bangalore are playing with the same team. Hyderabad have made two changes. Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal miss out. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith come in.

SRH vs RCB - Today's Match Playing XIs

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

SRH vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Shakti Singh.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar