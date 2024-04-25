SRH vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

If there's one team the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wouldn't want to face as they desperately search for a win to get their IPL 2024 campaign back on track, it's the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB wouldn't have forgotten what happened to them when the two teams locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen butchered the home side's bowling en route 287/3, a score that would've produced a larger margin of defeat if not for Dinesh Karthik's blitz.

Ten days later, not much has changed. RCB are still leaking runs and haven't been able to garner any points, while Head and Abhishek are as dangerous as ever in the powerplay. The venue won't be too different either, with the Hyderabad pitch proving batting-friendly on most occasions.

With only one win in eight matches, Bengaluru are running out of time to achieve some respectability to their position in the standings. Their playoff hopes are essentially over, and it might soon become a matter of preparing for the next season.

Hyderabad, though, have a lot left to do. They are third, and a win will take them into the top-two. Pat Cummins and his men will know that they can't afford to drop points against the wooden spoon holders.

Can RCB break their prolonged losing streak, or will SRH exacerbate things for them?

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Win Probability: Points table reflects where the two teams stand

Expand Tweet

SRH are the obvious favorites for this encounter. Despite Mohammed Siraj and Karn Sharma returning for the last game, RCB don't seem to have nearly enough firepower in their bowling attack to shackle the likes of Head, Abhishek and Klaasen.

The SunRisers play a high-risk brand of cricket, one that could see batting collapses at times. The law of averages generally catches up, and it's an even bigger possibility given how the Orange Army have approached their batting so far.

Nevertheless, the efficiency of their shot-making must be applauded. And RCB haven't shown anything with the ball that suggests they will be able to capitalize on any early breakthroughs.

Despite where the two teams stand, Bengaluru aren't without a shout. Will Jacks is in form, and Virat Kohli is due a big knock after a couple of cameos. But they will need match-winning performances from multiple players if they are to get over the line, while SRH only need one man to click.

It's not the toughest call to make, but it might not be as straightforward as it seems.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 41 of IPL 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback